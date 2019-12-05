MINNEAPOLIS -- Tyler Conklin seemingly has come out of nowhere to become a nifty target for Kirk Cousins.

In his first 25 NFL games, the Vikings tight end caught five passes. Over the past three games, he has seven receptions for 49 yards.

In the first 10 games this season, nine in which Conklin appeared, he didn’t have a single reception and was targeted once by Cousins.

Since then, Conklin has had two catches for 28 yards against Denver, two for eight yards at Seattle and career-high three for 13 yards in Sunday’s 20-7 win over Detroit.

“I was a walk-on at Central Michigan, so to come here, it’s always kind of put my hat down and earn my stripes,” Conklin, a fifth-round pick in 2018, said Monday, Dec. 9. “That’s just kind of how I’ve gone about my business. So, as the opportunities come, I’ve just got to keep making the most of them.”

One reason for Conklin’s increase in activity has coincided with receiver Adam Thielen missing five of the past six games with a hamstring injury. But Conklin initially wasn’t a receiving factor after Thielen was hurt.

Overall, Cousins has spread the ball around a lot more since Thielen’s injury. Eleven different Minnesota players caught balls Sunday.

When not being used as a receiver, Conklin has played a key blocking role in Minnesota’s attack, which uses two- and three tight-end formations.

“That’s the big thing about our tight end group,” Conklin said. “We do a little of everything.”

Envy by Packers?

The Vikings have had a knack of hanging onto players in recent years, and the Packers have taken notice.

“I have a buddy who’s a Green Bay Packers guy and he was telling me, ‘How do you guys keep all your players on the roster? You guys got a lot of top players,” defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo said. “I think it’s a testament to the locker room. … This team wants to win. This team, we fight for one another.”

Odenigbo pointed to free-agent linebacker Anthony Barr last March giving an oral commitment to the New York Jets before changing his mind and returning to Minnesota for less money.

“One of the reasons that Anthony said he came back was the fact the locker room is dynamic,” Odenigbo said.

Barr did get a five-year, $67.5 million deal from the Vikings.

“One thing about the Vikings is if you work hard and you do your thing, you’ll get paid,” Odenigbo said.

Briefly