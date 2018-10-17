MINNEAPOLIS -- After last week’s a frustrating loss to the Seattle Seahawks, when the Vikings seemilngly couldn’t stop a nosebleed, critics piled on to comment about the demise of Mike Zimmer’s vaunted defense.

Especially in the secondary.

Which is why the Vikings’ a dominant 20-7 victory over the Detroit Lions was so satisfying for cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mike Hughes.

“We knew we needed this win,” Hughes said. “We need to continue to find our rhythm. It’s getting late. We have some big games coming up, so we knew we needed to come together and pull this one off. We did a good job preparing and keying in and sticking together and getting back to playing like we know we can.”

From the opening drive, the Vikings rotated their cornerbacks between Rhodes, Waynes and Hughes, with two of them playing and one of them sitting out on a per possession basis.

That was part of the game plan, according to Zimmer, though things changed when Rhodes and Hughes suffered minor injuries midway through the game.

“I just think it’s important that we mix some guys in there and let some guys adjust and see how the flow of the game is and keep going from there,” Zimmer said. “I think the last two weeks they’ve been in much better position in pass defense than they were the previous four or five weeks. If that’s the case, we’re going to continue to get better.”

That rotation was something Hughes enjoyed, noting that could benefit everybody in the secondary down the road.

“They gave us a heads up before the game that that’s what we would be doing,” Hughes said. “I think it worked out pretty well. We did a good job of rotating in and out. It was a good move, and I think everybody was satisfied.”

It is whether of the Vikings will continue that strategy moving forward. They have tough games against the Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears to close out the regular season.

“You never know,” Hughes said. “We just have to see how it goes. If we do keep the rotation up, I think it could be really huge for us. Just keeps everyone fresh and ready to go.”

Hunter sets a record

Danielle Hunter doesn’t like to brag, so his teammates brag for him.

“He’s a (expletive) beast,” middle linebacker Eric Kendricks said. “I’m proud of that guy.”

“He’s a great player,” nose tackle Linval Joseph added. “As long as he stays healthy, I think he might break a lot of records.”

The scariest part about the 25-year-old Hunter is the fact that there seems to be no ceiling on how good he can be. He became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 50 sacks Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, wreaking havoc inside the Detroit Lions backfield, while instilling fear into the heart of undrafted rookie quarterback David Blough.

It wouldn’t shock anyone if Blough had reoccurring nightmares about Hunter, who the finished with 3 sacks, and now has 12.5 sacks this season and 52.5 for his five-year career.

“It’s an honor,” Hunter said of his NFL record. “I definitely didn’t do it by myself. My teammates, coaches, and all of that, if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today.”



