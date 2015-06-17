MINNEAPOLIS — Looking to bounce back from a suspect performance on Monday Night Football against Seattle, the Minnesota Vikings defense looked to set the tone early Sunday, Dec. 8.

The defense swatted away Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough's first two pass attempts, and Danielle Hunter's first of three sacks forced a punt.

It was that kind of day for the lowly Lions (3-9-1), as only a garbage time touchdown saved them from a shutout. For the Vikings, the 20-7 win helped the team stay on track for the sixth and final seed in the NFC playoff race.

The defense held Detroit to just 231 total yards, sacking Blough five times and intercepting him twice. Minnesota (9-4) also forced four Detroit three-and-outs.

The Vikings secondary saw an expanded role for cornerback Mike Hughes in place of beleaguered starter Xavier Rhodes.

Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins completed passes to 11 different receivers in the absence of Adam Thielen, who missed his third straight game with a hamstring injury.

Stefon Diggs led the robust receiving corps with 92 yards on six catches. Dalvin Cook rushed for 62 yards before giving way to backups Alexander Mattison and Mike Boone.

Dan Bailey connected on two field goal attempts, including his fourth score from 50-plus yards as a Viking.

With Green Bay (10-3) beating Washington at home, Minnesota remains one game back for the NFC North lead.