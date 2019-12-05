RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. -- Bemidji State defensive back Michael Junker reeled in another postseason award on Friday, this time thanks to his selection to the 2019 Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-Super Region 4 First Team Defense.

Junker is one of seven members from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference to the D2CCA All-Super Region 4 First Team. The senior from Hastings led the NSIC in interceptions with eight, which also tied for fourth in the nation. He returned two for touchdowns and led all of Division II with 272 interception return yards this season.

Junker closed his career as BSU’s all-time leader in interception return yards with 378, and he placed second on the all-time interceptions list with 17. Junker also follows in the footsteps of Damon Benham, Gunner Olszewski and John Vogeler -- all former Beavers who have earned Super Region 4 honors in the past four seasons.

The award is the third for Junker this postseason, which has also included selections to the All-NSIC First Team and the AFCA Division II Coaches’ All-America First Team. Friday’s selection moves Junker into a vote for a potential second All-American honor, as the D2CCA All-American Team will be announced Dec. 19.

Concordia-St. Paul defensive lineman Chris Garrett was selected as the D2CCA All-Super Region 4 Defensive Player of the Year, and Tarleton State wide receiver Zimari Manning was named the Offensive Player of the Year.