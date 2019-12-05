MINNEAPOLIS — The Gophers football team’s season, of course, is not over; it was just curtailed with the loss to Wisconsin last week.

While losing Paul Bunyan’s Axe cost Minnesota a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday and a projected spot in the Rose Bowl, the Gophers can still grab a spot in a New Year’s Day bowl game for the second time since the 1960s.

When bowl berths are announced Sunday afternoon, Minnesota is projected to land in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla. The Gophers (10-2) will face a high-quality opponent from the Southeastern Conference, potentially even Alabama (10-2) and legendary coach Nick Saban after the Crimson Tide fell off their dynastic perch this season.

As the Gophers go for their 11th win in a bowl game, here are 11 of the top moments from their stellar regular season:

Gifts from South Dakota State

Gophers fans were filing out of TCF Bank Stadium when the Jackrabbits, of the lower-level FCS, took a 21-20 lead after three quarters of the season opener on Aug. 29.

Then SDSU freshman quarterback J’Bore Gibbs gifted Minnesota with a fumble midway through the fourth quarter. The U pounced, putting together a short 34-yard touchdown drive and two-point conversion to get out alive with a 28-21 victory.

“There is no bad wins,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck stated afterward.

Winfield saves day vs. Fresno State

Gophers fans couldn’t see him coming on their flatscreen TVs back home in Minnesota, but Antoine Winfield Jr. appeared out of nowhere in Fresno, Calif., to save the day on Sept. 7. His stunning interception in the second overtime sealed a 38-35 victory over Fresno State.

It was strikingly similar to Winfield’s interception to lock up the U’s similarly tight win over Fresno State at TCF in 2018.

“I’m sure they probably hate me,” Winfield said, smiling and tying the two incidents together.

His heroics wouldn’t have been possible without quarterback Tanner Morgan finding Chris Autman-Bell in the corner of the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown on fourth and 13 with 46 seconds left to force OT.

The postgame celebration included a locker-room appearance by musician John Legend, the uncle to Gophers freshman Mike Brown-Stephens. “I’ve never said this before in my life,” Legend told the team. “But, ‘Row the Boat!’”

Fleck gave a series of giddy fist pumps at the superstar’s support.

‘Impossible’ win vs. Georgia Southern

Two head-spinning disasters hit the Gophers in the less than three minutes during their final nonconference game on Sept. 14.

First, the Gophers allowed Michael Lantz’s field goal to be blocked and returned 77 yards for a touchdown, cutting the U’s lead to 28-26. Then, Morgan suffered a strip sack that was returned 44 yards for the Eagles’ go-ahead score at 32-28.

On the next possession, Morgan was sacked to set up third and 29 from the Gophers’ 6-yard line. The U’s chances looked bleak against a Sun Belt Conference opponent. Then Morgan connected with Demetrius Douglas, Minnesota’s fourth receiving option, for a 21-yard gain. On fourth and 8, they paired up again for a 10-yard gain. The Gophers went on to score eight plays later to eek out another narrow win.

“Cardiac kids,” Fleck said.

Adding to the lore, the TV broadcast had a “third and 30” graphic on the screen before that back-against-the wall snap, and Fleck had that image printed and framed to sit on the window sill behind his desk.

“It just shows what type of team we have,” Fleck said.

Comment fires up Fleck pre-Purdue

Fleck and Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm don’t like each other. That was evident as they executed the quickest postgame handshake ever after Minnesota’s 38-31 win over Purdue in the Big Ten opener on Sept. 28.

Moments later in West Lafayette, Ind., Fleck clutched a printout of newspaper article that had Purdue defensive end Derrick Barnes paraphrased in saying their 2018 loss to Minnesota was the worst of Brohm’s tenure.

Fleck made sure his Gophers players saw the lack respect in the buildup to the game.

“I never really do that, but for some reason I did,” Fleck said. “It just gave them a little bit of extra focus.”

Freezing Nebraska

The Cornhuskers were the favorite to win the Big Ten West this season, while Minnesota was picked to finish sixth, according to 34 reporters’ picks in the preseason cleveland.com poll. The latter fact is something Fleck routinely cited as the U outperformed expectations this year.

One key turning point came when the Gophers rolled over Nebraska 34-7 on Oct. 12. It avenged a 53-28 loss to the Huskers in Lincoln last October.

Some Gophers players were shirtless on the field for pregame warmups on the windy, wet and chilly day, and afterward Huskers coach Scott Frost took exception to how his own players prepared.

“I don’t want guys that go out in Minnesota with hoodies on and everything for warmups,” Frost said a week later. “That just says to me that just OK is enough.”

O’Brien plays

St. Paul native Casey O’Brien stole the show in the Gophers’ 42-7 win over Rutgers on Oct. 19 when the four-time cancer survivor held for three extra points in the blowout.

After the first successful operation, he went to sideline and shared an emotional hug with a teary-eyed Fleck.

“Everything I’ve been through myself, with everything at the hospital and going through cancer four times, it was worth it,” O’Brien said from Piscataway, N.J.

O’Brien’s collegiate debut made national news and generated more goodwill as he had surgery last week to deal with a “spot” on his lung.

Fleck lobbies for Gameday

The Gophers’ 52-10 beatdown of Maryland was quickly old news once Fleck got in front of a series of microphones as he gave a series of campaign pitches to bring ESPN’s “College GameDay” to Minnesota for the first time.

About two minutes into a 3 1/2-minute speech in his news conference, Fleck acknowledged, “I’m really lobbying here.”

The popular pregame show ended up passing on Minnesota in favor of No. 1 Alabama versus No. 2 Louisiana State. But the show made its first visit here last week, setting up shop on a snowy Northrop Mall for Gophers-Badgers game. That episode on Rivalry Week was the show’s best-rated this season.

Fleck contract extension

As the Gophers stacked up wins, speculation mounted about whether Fleck would remain at Minnesota, and Penn State coach James Franklin piled on leading up to their game Nov. 9.

“I would love for all you (reporters) to call all week long,” Franklin joked. “I’ve got his number; I’ll give it to you.”

But that same day, the Gophers — fending off interest from Florida State — agreed with Fleck on a seven-year, $33-million contract extension that runs through 2026.

“Minnesota has everything I feel like we can get to where we say we want to be,” Fleck said post-contract announcement.

But the deal’s fine print has a $10 million buyout, used to fend off suitors, falling 55 percent to $4.5 million on Jan. 1, 2021.

Signature win

The Gophers climbed to 8-0 and debuted at No. 17 in the first College Football Playoff ranking in the week leading up to 8-0 and fourth-ranked Penn State coming to Minneapolis for a Nov. 9 game.

In front of TCF Bank Stadium’s first sellout crowd in four years, Minnesota led the whole game and pulled off its first win over a top-5 team since 1961.

After Jordan Howden’s game-sealing interception in the 31-26 victory over the Nittany Lions, fans stormed the field to celebrate and sang “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”

Record rewritten

As they stacked up nine consecutive wins to start the season, program records continued to fall. The Gophers’ undefeated start was their best since 1904, back when the program was shellacking high school teams.

A lot of individual records have fallen, as well: Rodney Smith became the program’s all-purpose yardage leader; Winfield Jr.’s seven interceptions this season is tops; Morgan has set single-season marks for passing yards and touchdown tosses; Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson are dueling each other for receiver records.

Big-time buzz

The Gophers were the talk of the college football world after their win over Penn State. They climbed to No. 8 in the nation in the College Football Playoff ranking and the prospect their first Rose Bowl since 1962 seemed like a fallback plan as more enticing options were laid out.

During the CFP ranking show, the U’s rise was the hot topic. Could Minnesota be one of four teams competing for the national championship?

Everything was in front of them. The Gophers then lost 23-19 to No. 20 Iowa on the road that following Saturday, before dispatching Northwestern and eventually falling to Wisconsin.

But the week leading up to Hawkeyes game was a wave’s crest.