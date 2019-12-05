EAGAN, Minn. — It might take a minor miracle for star wide receiver Adam Thielen to play in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

But the Vikings aren’t saying for sure that Thielen will miss another game, officially listing him as “doubtful” on the injury report.

That injury designation comes after he missed every practice this week as he continues to recover from a lingering hamstring injury. He has missed four of the past five games, suffering the initial injury on Oct. 20 against the Lions, then returning on Nov. 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs before leaving early in the first quarter.

Last week Thielen acknowledged that he returned too soon from from his initial injury, vowing not to return again until he’s 100%.

In other news, starting left tackle Riley Reiff returned to practice Friday and is listed as questionable on the injury report He suffered a concussion last week against the Seattle Seahawks.

Aside from Thielen and Reiff, there are no other injury designations, which is significant only in the sense that running back Dalvin Cook appears to be good to go.

Cook missed most of the second half of Monday’s game in Seattle with a chest injury and has been limited in practice. He noted earlier this week that ball security is going to be a main focus for him as he nurses his injury.

Not that coach Mike Zimmer appears to be too worried about that.

“He’s not going to fumble,” Zimmer said. “Let’s just say that.”

Mattison gains confidence

Though Cook appears to be 100% heading the Lions game, rookie running back Alexander Mattison vows to be ready if the Vikings increase his workload.

He saw an uptick in playing time last week after Cook left the game, and the Vikings stuck to the same game plan.

“You’ve just go out there and prepare for moments like that,” Mattison said. “It’s been my job (this season) to make sure that I instill that confidence that they had in me.”

As his rookie season progresses, Mattison is starting to look more comfortable in the backfield, though he isn’t a fan of that word in particular.

“I never want to be comfortable,” Mattison said. “I’d say I definitely have an understanding of this offense and I’m getting a better understanding as the weeks pile up. Just gaining that experience has been helpful in my development. Just taking it day by day.”

Back to basics

After getting torched in all phases against the Seahawks, the Vikings defense got back to basic this week, particularly in the secondary.

“We are still continuing to harp on techniques and the fundamentals that we are trying to teach,” Zimmer said. “Sometimes we get involved in the game planning and different thing and let some of those things slide a little bit. Just grinding on them and trying to get back to doing things the right way.”

That will be important this week as the Lions boast a couple of dangerous pass catchers, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones.

“They are guys we have seen for the past several seasons, cornerback Trae Waynes said. “They are fast and physical, and we just have to play them hard and focus on the technique.”