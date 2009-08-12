Minnesota’s duo are believed to be the first pair of receivers from the same school to be named first-team all-conference, and Bateman became the U’s first winner of the conference’s Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year award.

They headlined nine offensive players from Minnesota who received conference honors.

Bateman and Johnson finished first and second in the conference, each averaging nearly 100 yards receiving per game. Bateman, a sophomore, had 57 receptions for a school single-season record 1,170 yards and 11 touchdowns. Johnson, a senior, had 74 receptions for 1,114 yards and 11 scores.

Quarterback Tanner Morgan, who went into fall camp in a position battle with Zack Annexstad, emerged as the conference’s second-team QB.

Big Ten Network commentator J Leman acknowledged he wasn’t high on Morgan in August, recalling at that time he said, “I don’t think there is one West division team that would trade their quarterback for Tanner Morgan.”

“I’m eating humble pie,” Leman said on BTN on Wednesday. “The guy got better and better and better.”

Morgan led the Big Ten with 249 passing yards per game and was second in passing efficiency at 180.4, behind Ohio State’s Justin Fields, the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year and its first-team QB. Morgan had a completion percentage of 66, with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. His yards and touchdowns are single-season school records.

Running back Rodney Smith also received second-team recognition. He has rushed for 1,094 yards and eight touchdowns while becoming the program’s all-time all-purpose yardage leader this season.

Offensive lineman Blaise Andries was named to the third team. He started all 12 games this year at three different positions: left guard, left tackle and right tackle.

Four offensive linemen were named all-Big Ten honorable mention: Curtis Dunlap Jr., Daniel Faalele, Conner Olson and Sam Schlueter.

All nine honorees were consensus, meaning both the coaches and media teams.