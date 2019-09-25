In a 37-30 loss to the Seahawks, Rhodes was badly beaten on a 60-yard touchdown pass to David Moore late in the third quarter. After the play, he threw his helmet down on the sideline in frustration and had words with head coach Mike Zimmer.

“I apologize to the organization, my team, my family, how I reacted out on that field Monday night,” Rhodes said. “That’s not the way I should carry myself, especially as a leader on this team. I apologize definitely to Coach Zim, (especially after) the things he’s taught me. I should never react that way towards him or towards my team, period.”

Rhodes, 29, in his seventh season with the Vikings, said he didn’t know if he would be fined for the incident.

After Monday’s game, Zimmer said Rhodes has “got to control (his) emotions a lot better than that.” On Wednesday, Zimmer said he hadn’t had a conversation with Rhodes about a need to apologize but called his apology on Wednesday “good.”

“Xavier’s a good kid,” Zimmer said. “We’ve always had our little moments, I guess you’d call it, but at the end of the day, he knows I’m always trying to do what’s best for him. He’s always trying to do what’s best for me. … He’s done what we’ve asked him to do. … He’s got a smile on his face all the time, comes out to practice and works hard. I have a ton of respect for him.”

It’s been a frustrating season for Rhodes, whose play has fallen off considerably since 2017 when he was named all-pro and went to a second straight Pro Bowl. Zimmer declined to talk about why Rhodes’ play has declined, and the cornerback said he “can’t honestly answer that question.”

Rhodes, though, knows he must play better. Entering Sunday’s game against Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium, Pro Football Focus ranks him No. 116 out of 123 cornerbacks in the NFL. He has been called for eight penalties this season, the latest for unnecessary roughness Monday when he hit Seattle running back Chris Carson out of bounds early in the third quarter.

“I need to play better out on that field, eliminate the penalties and just do well,” Rhodes said. “There’s a lot more football going on right now. … All around, it’s a hard season. … I’ve been working my tail off. … I’m there in coverage. I’m just not getting there or getting the ball out. But I’m a fighter. At the end of the day, that switch is going to flip.”

In the first three quarters Monday, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson completed all four of his pass attempts to receivers defended by Rhodes for 99 yards. On the touchdown pass to Moore, safety Harrison Smith came up to the line of scrimmage but did not blitz. Then Moore ran right past Rhodes, who apparently was upset about not having any help.

“I’m just in a place right now where I feel I can do better and I can help my team out much more,” Rhodes said. “We can be in better situations and make the game a lot easier on my team rather than me hurting us in the middle of the game. It was my fault on the play, the touchdown, and that’s how I’m going to leave it, not get into any details about that.

“It was 100 percent my fault, no one else. I was supposed to be at a certain spot at a certain time, and I wasn’t there.”

Safety Anthony Harris said Rhodes had not offered a separate apology to teammates but he appreciated Rhodes offering one through the media.

“He cares,” Harris said. “That’s the one thing. Everyone has emotions, but showing you care is one thing. So him being able to do that, just letting everybody know, I won’t say it necessarily was needed because everyone knows where his heart is. … For him to say that was cool, but from a teammates’ standpoint, it’s just always, ‘We’ve got your back.’ ”

Rhodes was benched for the defensive series that followed Moore’s touchdown, but eventually he did return to the game. In all, he played 60 of the 75 defensive snaps.

Next up for the Vikings (8-4) is a game against the Lions (3-8-1) they need to win to stay in good shape to make the playoffs. Rhodes is eager to get back on the field.

“We still have a great chance to make the playoffs and still have a chance to win (the NFC North),” he said. “Right now, I’m looking forward to doing that, helping my team day to day.”