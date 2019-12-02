WACO, Texas -- Senior Michael Junker of the Bemidji State football team has been selected to the American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ All-America First Team. He becomes the second BSU defensive back in two seasons to be named an AFCA All-American, along with former Beaver Gunner Olszewski.

Junker was one of four Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference players named to the AFCA All-America First Team when the selections were announced Tuesday.

The senior from Hastings ended his final season as an All-NSIC First Team Defense selection after leading the league in interceptions. His eight interceptions tied for fourth in NCAA Division II and his 18 passes defended tied for 11th nationally. Junker returned two interceptions for touchdowns and led the nation with 272 interception return yards in 2019. He ranked eighth on BSU with 43 total tackles and tied for 10th with 2.5 tackles for a loss.

Junker finishes his career as BSU’s all-time leader in interception return yards (378) and the program’s runner-up in career interceptions (17). He joins Olszewski and former kicker/punter Zach Pulkinen as the only BSU players selected to the AFCA Division II Coaches’ All-American First Team since at least 2002. This is Junker’s first career All-American selection.

The Beavers ended the 2019 season at 8-3 overall and set a program record with 32 wins over the last four seasons.