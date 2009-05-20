MINNEAPOLIS -- While the swirling snow didn’t accumulate much on the TCF Bank Stadium field Saturday, plays on which the Gophers made mistakes, were outplayed or outcoached certainly added up in a 38-17 blowout loss to the Badgers.

“I apologize to our fans for not being able to get it done,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said, “because it falls on my shoulders. 100 percent of it. Nobody else. Not staff, not players, me. I did not get it done for our fans. And we’ll make sure that happens.”

Here are five of the Gophers’ biggest letdowns in the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe:

No-go on fourth and 2

The Gophers were aggressive on their first possession to take a 7-0 lead but were reluctant on the second series.

Tanner Morgan threw a belief-inducing 51-yard touchdown to Rashod Bateman on the U’s second play of the game. This came in between Minnesota’s defense stifling Wisconsin to only eight plays and two straight punts.

After the U offense converted two third downs, tailback Mo Ibrahim was stuffed for no gain on second and 2 from Wisconsin’s 35, and massive right tackle Daniel Faalele was injured on the play.

With the Gophers having six starting-caliber offensive linemen, this took out the “heavy” package with all of them in the game at the same time. Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca was planning to use that look to set up runs and passes multiple times on Saturday.

With three tight ends in instead, wildcat quarterback Seth Green was stuffed on third and 2. Instead of going for it from the 35, Fleck opted to punt.

“It was a fourth and long two (yards) and the biggest thing is the field-position battle,” Fleck explained. “… You give (Wisconsin star running back) Jonathan Taylor and that offense really good field position, now all of a sudden if we don’t get that, now they march down the field and its 7-7. Everyone (then) says, ‘Well, why didn’t you just punt and pin them down?’ I thought our defense was playing lights out at that particular time.”

Fleck added that if it were fourth and 1, “we would have went for it. Fourth and a long two is a little bit different because the play before that, (the Badgers) stuffed it pretty good. That (third-down) play had a lot to do with” punting.

The Badgers put together an 11-play, 59-yard drive, including their own successful fourth-and-3 conversion from Minnesota’s 37. If it weren’t for the drive starting at their own 9-yard line, maybe Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst kicks a field goal there to make it 7-3.

Instead, Minnesota defensive end Winston DeLattiboudere forces a fumble and Carter Coughlin recovers it.

‘Make the play'

The Gophers held a 7-3 lead with three minutes left in the second quarter as the Badgers drove Minnesota’s 28.

Minnesota’s defense has been at its most successful when it brings pressure, a change the Gophers made after a slow start in the 23-19 loss to Iowa two weeks ago. So here, they dialed up a blitz with linebacker Kamal Martin and safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

This blitz forced Coughlin to take Taylor on a wheel route. Coughlin had close coverage, but Taylor made a play on the ball more quickly and backed into the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown.

It was Taylor’s FBS-leading 23rd total touchdown in 12 games, and sometimes you have to throw up your hands when playmakers make plays, especially when they come on a play call that corners a defense into a tough matchup.

“Carter Coughlin is a great athlete and he takes the peel, takes the wheel route and is in great position, just has to be able to make the play,” Fleck said. “Jonathan makes a really good play.”

Communication breakdown

The Gophers punted to start the second half and Wisconsin quickly added to its lead. Quarterback Jack Coan connected with receiver Quintez Cephus for a 47-yard touchdown to make it 17-7.

Linebacker Thomas Barber was in underneath coverage, as the Gophers appeared to be exposed in another bad matchup. But Fleck clarified that strong safety Jordan Howden wasn’t providing over-the-top support in a Cover 2 look.

“It’s not Barber,” Fleck said. “He has the middle run through. He is supposed to have the safety help.”

Minnesota’s defense was trying to change its scheme at the last second when the ball was snapped, forcing wires to maybe be crossed.

“Jordan was a little bit late on getting back to where he needed to be,” Fleck said.

Misdirection whammies

After a U field goal made it 17-10, Minnesota’s kickoff coverage team was exposed by a reverse that went for 49 yards to Minnesota’s 39. The list of Gophers coverage guys failing to make a play is long.

“Totally different approach right now in the way Wisconsin is attacking offensively,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said.

Then Badgers called another misdirection on a receiver end-around; Kendrick Pryor took the toss and went untouched on a 26-yard run.

As Coughlin was blocked in, Kamal Martin shed a block, limped in pursuit and Winfield took a bad angle, Pryor flashed a “W” sign on his way into the end zone. That made it 24-10.

14-point swing

The Gophers needed a touchdown to stay in the game at the start of the fourth quarter. They had a great opportunity with a first and goal from the Wisconsin 6.

After two rushes went for two total yards, Morgan threw an incompletion on a fade to Tyler Johnson in the corner of the end zone, with Caesar Williams grabbing Johnson’s jersey but no call. The officials permitted contact on the perimeter without flags pretty much all game.

On fourth down, Johnson ran an out route, and Williams broke it up.

Chryst hit the Gophers with an unorthodox play, a fullback screen, on third and 6. It was a wild success, spanning 70 yards to set up a Badgers touchdown that put the game out of reach.

“That is a flip of 14 points,” Fleck said. “Feel good in the decisions that you make in terms of what exactly was presenting itself to you at the particular time. But again, it comes down to making plays. We just didn’t make enough of them.”