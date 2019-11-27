EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings will have their hands full Monday with potential MVP Russell Wilson. The Seattle quarterback has thrown for nearly 3,000 yards and has 24 touchdown passes against just three interceptions.

Right now, his biggest rival for the NFL’s top individual performance award is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has passed for 2,427 yards and 24 touchdowns against five interceptions while leading the Ravens to a 9-2 record.

Vikings players, however, think there is MVP competition in Minnesota.

“Kirk Cousins. That’s my pick any day,” wide receiver Olabisi Johnson said.

After a rough start that included losses to NFC North Division rivals Chicago and Green Bay, the Vikings’ quarterback has thrown for 18 touchdowns and one interception while averaging 288 yards through the air the past seven games.

Minnesota is 6-1 in those games back in the thick of the NFC playoff race.

“You’re going to have struggles as a quarterback, and I think the quarterback is easy to point fingers at and have a lot of criticism on them, but Kirk’s been playing lights out and he’s definitely my MVP pick,” Johnson said.

Among starting quarterbacks, Cousins ranks in top 10 in touchdowns (21), interceptions (3), quarterback rating (114.8) and completion percentage (70.6). His odds to win the award are currently 6,000/1 according to Westgate.

Cousins isn’t the only one garnering consideration in the Vikings’ locker room.

“Dalvin (Cook). He’s just playing at a high level and he does everything well,” linebacker Anthony Barr said when asked who his pick would be. “Just from what I’ve seen, I see him every day — I’m a little biased obviously — but I don’t think it’s too far-fetched.”

Cook ranks second in the NFL in all-purpose yards (1,472), third in the NFL in rushing yards (1,017) and fifth in touchdowns (11). Former Vikings MVP Adrian Peterson was the last running back to win the award, in 2012. Cook has 4,000/1 odds to win the award, according to Westgate.

Cook has provided the spark all season long, enough to earn him consideration, Barr said.

“Any time he gets going, even on defense it kind of gives us a boost,” he said. “So, he’s done an amazing job taking pressure off the rest of the offense, rest of the defense, allowing (offensive coordinator) Kevin (Stefanski) to make some easier calls for them.”

Cook has been a stabilizing force for the offense, giving the Vikings the foundation of their run-first offense and setting the table for the play-action pass. For teammates, his ability to make defenders miss and create extra yards is unmatched.

“You’ve got to get on your horse,” linebacker Eric Kendricks said. “You’ve got to account for him at all times, even when you’re dropping back in pass coverage, because him slipping out and getting the ball with 10-yard space, 8-yard space, that’s exactly what they want in that situation.”

Cook has also molded himself into a locker room leader. Rookie running back Alexander Mattison called the third-year pro “the best mentor” he could have. However, in Mattison’s mind, Cook’s performance may still not be enough to win the award.

“Lamar Jackson is doing some incredible stuff, and Russell Wilson, too. I don’t really have a pick,” he said. “I’d love to lean towards my guy, but I definitely would say Lamar Jackson is doing some special things.”