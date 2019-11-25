MINNEAPOLIS -- The Gophers-Badgers rivalry game on Saturday, Nov. 30, has it all, and the schedule has a lot to do with it.

There is, of course, the latest annual installment of the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, a 6-foot rivalry trophy Minnesota took away from Wisconsin in a 37-15 win last season. It ended the Badgers' 14-game reign in the series since 2003.

And there is the natural border rivalry that spills into all Minnesota-Wisconsin meetings.

But this year’s matchup also serves as the Big Ten West championship game, with Minnesota at 7-1 in conference play and Wisconsin at 6-2. The added stakes won’t be possible for the next two seasons because the Gophers and Badgers play the second weekend of October.

Minnesota-Wisconsin has been the teams’ regular-season finale since 2014, when the programs also played for a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. That’s twice in six years this has been appointment viewing outside of these two intertwined states.

Since 1933, Minnesota and Wisconsin have played one another in two-thirds of their final regular-season games. The Gophers have played the Hawkeyes in nearly one-third of the others, with a few mixed in — Michigan State (2012-13), Illinois (2011) and the Iowa Seahawks, the Navy’s pre-flight school in Iowa City, in 1943.

Instead of the Gophers playing one of their traditional rivals to close out the season, Minnesota will end conference play against Nebraska in the next two seasons.

Going forward, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Iowa are expected to rotate opponents in the season’s final game, according to Mark Rudner, the Big Ten’s senior associate commissioner for television administration.

“All we wanted to try to do was mix and match the rivalry games,” Rudner was quoted by the Lincoln (Neb.) Journal Star. “We know that Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Minnesota, all four of those games are rivalry games in their own right.”

Minnesota and Nebraska? The Gophers are 4-5 versus the Cornhuskers since they joined the Big Ten in 2011. While they played 51 times prior, all those games were before 1990.

This schedule change also will disrupt the Cornhuskers-Hawkeyes game, which has become a tradition on Black Friday since 2011. But Nebraska’s former AD Shawn Eichorst said in 2017, when these schedules were announced, that their school didn’t want to play on Fridays as the Big Ten went from an eight- to nine-game conference schedule.

The conference has no plans to disrupt “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan. The Buckeyes and Wolverines have played in all but one regular-season finale since 1935.

The Gophers athletics department doesn’t have much say in when games are scheduled or whom they’re against, said U deputy AD John Cunningham. The Big Ten’s football scheduling is done by the conference in conjunction with the Administrators Council, composed of athletics directors and senior women administrators, the conference said.

But this hiatus of Gophers-Badgers is only temporary. Minnesota and Wisconsin will be the regular-season finale from 2022 through 2025 — the last year for which schedules have been released.