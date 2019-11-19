The popular college football pregame show will be on the University of Minnesota campus for the 10th-ranked Gophers’ game against 12th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers at TCF Bank Stadium next Saturday, Nov. 30.

The location of the set, which often draws thousands of sign-wielding fans, is not yet known, but Northrop Mall is a possible spot, and the guessing game on the identity of the celebrity guest picker with local ties has already begun.

The show airs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., with other programing often taking place leading up to the game, which kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck lobbied in a 3 1/2-minute pitch for the show to come to Minneapolis after Minnesota improved to 8-0 on Oct. 26. But instead of coming for the battle between undefeated Minnesota and Penn State, the show instead went to Tuscaloosa, Ala., for No. 1 Louisiana State and No. 2 Alabama.

Minnesota has been one of 10 schools from Power Five conferences to not yet host “GameDay,” but now the Gophers are off a list that still has Illinois, Maryland, Rutgers, Kansas, Duke, California, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest.

With an opportunity to pitch for the show again after the 38-22 win over Northwestern on Saturday, Fleck declined to sell Minnesota’s case in his postgame news conference in Evanston, Ill.

“I’m not sure if ‘College GameDay’ is coming; I’m not going to make another case,” Fleck said.

It turns out he didn’t need to.