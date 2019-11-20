When a reporter asked him about breaking an Adam Weber school record in the 38-22 win over Northwestern on Saturday, Morgan turned to assistant athletics director Paul Rovnak and mouthed “What?”

Then news was relayed: Morgan’s four touchdown passes gave him 26 for a new single-season program record, surpassing Weber’s 24 set in 2007.

“It’s cool,” Morgan said. “… But again, that’s not why I’m playing. There are a lot of aspects that go into that. That is not just a Tanner Morgan thing. That is coach (Kirk) Ciarrocca, the offensive line, receivers, running backs.”

Morgan’s TD total at Ryan Field matched a career high and came after he needed to clear concussion protocol from being knocked out of the 23-19 loss to Iowa last week.

Morgan didn’t practice Tuesday, went through a non-contact practice Wednesday, then a full practice Thursday as he passed other off-the-field tests in order to make his 17th consecutive start Saturday.

“You’ve got to give him a lot credit, the limited amount of reps he had to be able to play like he did,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said.

Morgan completed 65 percent of his passes for 211 yards. He was sacked twice, threw an interception and was charged with intentional grounding in the end zone, which gave Northwestern a safety in the second quarter.

“You could just tell there were some things that he was a little off on, and that is when you miss practice,” Fleck said.

Morgan wasn’t the only Gopher to pass big milestones Saturday.

Receiver Tyler Johnson eclipsed 3,000 career receiving yards, passing Ron Johnson (2,989) for second all-time. He’s now within striking distance of Eric Decker’s record 3,119 with at least two games left this season.

Running back Rodney Smith surpassed 1,000 rushing yards this season and 4,000 for his career, which gets him a little closer to Darrell Thompson’s untouchable 4,654.

Johnson and fellow receiver Rashod Bateman each went over 1,000 receiving yards for the season, and that’s the first time it’s happened in Gophers history. Louisiana State came into the weekend as the only FBS team in the country with two 1,000-yard wideouts.

“I think that shows where coach Ciarrocca is taking this offense and where we are developing it to (be),” Fleck said. “And how we are constantly finding new ways to evolve because we don’t run the same things all the time.”