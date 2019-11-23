EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern’s Ryan Field is adorned with two big signs reading: “Home of the 2018 Big Ten West Champions.”

But the Gophers took one step closer to making that statement outdated with a 38-22 win over the now-last place Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 23, and retain a one-game lead in the division race.

Minnesota (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) holds that lead over Wisconsin (8-2, 5-2), which plays Purdue on Saturday afternoon. A Boilermakers upset as a 25-point underdog would clinch the division for Minnesota.

So, it appears Minnesota’s final step to a title and a spot on the Big Ten Championship game on the line will be next Saturday against the Badgers.

The Gophers got back on track after a 23-19 loss to Iowa and won its 10th game for the first time since 1905 and won seven conference games for the first time ever.

Quarterback Tanner Morgan returned from a concussion in the Iowa game last week and had a banner day. His four touchdowns to set a new program record of 26 in a season, with three to Rashod Bateman and one to Tyler Johnson.

The Gophers defense kept a bad Wildcats offense down to fewer than 50 passing yards until midway through the fourth quarter.

The Gophers’ 9-0 start was the best in 115 years, and the beginning of Saturday’s game resembled that era when they clocked Twin Cities Central High School 107-0 in 1904.

Minnesota was stream-rolling along to a 21-0 lead over an out-classed Wildcats team early in the second quarter.

Morgan and Bateman connected on two beautiful touchdown passes, where Bateman was graceful in getting a foot down in the end zone. Shannon Brooks had a nine-yard touchdown run in between.

Then safety Antoine Winfield Jr. had a strip sack that knocked Wildcats starting quarterback Hunter Johnson out of the game and resulted in a 10-yard loss.

It one-sided looked like a forming avalanche. Then Gophers punt returner Demetrius Douglas failed to catch a punt it bounced at the 26-yard line and rolled to the 6. This was the first invitation Minnesota extended for Northwestern to get back in the game.

Morgan avoided a sack on the next play but was called for intentional grounding in the end zone for a safety. Then Northwestern scored a touchdown to make it 21-9 at the half.

Douglas muffed a punt but recovered it and then Morgan threw an interception, but the Wildcats couldn’t cut it any closer in the first half.