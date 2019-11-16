MINNEAPOLIS — As a young boy, Antoine Winfield, Jr., was adept with a VCR. He’d pop a big VHS tape into the machine, hit rewind or fast-forward until he found what he was looking for: Grainy, 1990s footage of No. 24 on the Garfield High football team in Akron, Ohio.

He was looking for dad, Antoine Winfield Sr.

“It’s funny because he’s a little guy, so you just see him running around; you see the baggy jerseys and all that,” Winfield recalled.

It was the start of a long habit of watching game film, the bedrock of a young career that has made the Gophers safety one of the best defensive players in the country. Still a redshirt sophomore, Junior has built a reputation as the quintessential ball-hawking defense back — just like Pops.

When he looks at film now, it’s of himself, the images in hi-def, his No. 11 jersey fashionably tight.

When Minnesota (9-1) pulls into Evanston, Ill., on Saturday, Winfield will bring a team-high 65 tackles and seven interceptions, already tied for a single-season program record — and second nationally. On Wednesday, he was named one of five finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy given to the best defensive player in college football.

When recounting his son’s start in football, Winfield Sr. begins well before Junior knew how to work that antiquated VHS machine, when Junior was just 2 and Senior was playing for the Buffalo Bills in the late 1990s.

“I put a ball in his hand, and we were always tackling, running around and doing his thing,” Winfield Sr. said. “I taught him everything I know, and he’s developed into an almost better player than I was.”

“Almost” is understandable. Winfield Sr. won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back at Ohio State in 1998. The first-round draft pick played 14 years in the NFL, making three Pro Bowls in nine seasons with the Vikings.

But when asked directly if his son is better then he was, Senior removes the qualifier.

“Oh, absolutely,” he said. “That was the goal. … He plays exactly like I do.”

That means not just sure tackling and great hands, but a dedication to working off the field. Once Antoine Jr. was old enough to comprehend, his father showed queued up video and show him the tricks of the trade, such as ferreting out opponents’ tendencies and learning to predict what play they’ll run before the snap.

“A whole bunch of things that most people don’t get,” Antoine Jr. said. “I feel like when I was younger, just being able to have that … extra knowledge was great. It’s pretty much what made me the player that I am today.”

‘Teaching ourselves’

That would be a rising NFL prospect with a clear path to declaring for the draft after this season. His name brought instant cache, and the potential was first seen in his first career start, the Big Ten opener at Penn State in Happy Valley in 2016. The true freshman was in on the first tackle of the game and played like a veteran throughout the year.

Winfield Sr. was so excited he “kept watching the game over and over.”

As freshmen, Winfield Jr. and linebacker Thomas Barber shared a hotel room on road trips. After bed-check, they worked overtime.

“We were teaching ourselves the playbook,” Barber said. “As from a safety and a linebacker perspective … we are on opposite sides, but it’s still good to see what he is calling over there and what I’m thinking.”

That partnership continues today. Now in their fourth years, Winfield and Barber have lighter class loads that allow them to watch practice film immediately after it ends. They sit next to one another and relay line calls and checks.

Joe Haraskymiak joined the Gophers staff as the safeties coach in December and was blown away by Winfield, whose past two seasons were cut short by hamstring and foot injuries.

“I’ve never seen someone so attentive in meetings, a looking-right-through-you-type of deal,” said Harasymiak, the former head coach at FCS-level Maine. “It’s intense, but it makes you want to match that.”

Winfield immediately took to Harasymiak, which helped other players embrace their third position coach in three years.

A constant notetaker, Winfield sits in the back of the film room. When he asks a question, it’s a graduate-level query. The messages app on Winfield’s phone is loaded with football theory, including a thread with Harasymiak.

“I will probably get a text today about something,” Haraskymiak said last week. “Like, ‘Play 10 of this team. … What was going on with it?’ It’s awesome.”

There also is a group chat between defensive players, and there is usually something in there from “Tweeze” — the nickname Winfield Jr.’s shares with his dad.

“He’s texting us and saying, ‘Hey, boom, boom, boom, boom boom,’” said defensive end Winston DeLattiboudere as if going through items on a checklist. “Then (Barber) is saying ‘OK, I saw this.’”

Secondary members are telling linemen what they see on film and vice versa. Sometimes players are asked for input and preferences for the game plan.

“Antoine Winfield has definitely been one of those guys that has sparked up the film study and ramped it up in a certain direction,” DeLattiboudere said.

Dedication, instinct

Winfield is often credited with having “instinct” when he seemingly comes out of nowhere with a big play, such as his game-saving, overtime interception at Fresno State win on Sept. 9. A “sixth sense,” head coach P.J. Fleck calls it. But it’s difficult to separate Winfield’s innate talent with his dedication to his craft.

Before Winfield and Barber watch film after practice, Winfield will catch extra passes off the JUGS machine. When the defensive unit is asked to bring the energy level down to 78 percent in some “group” periods, Winfield is much closer to 100, running sideline to sideline.

Antoine’s younger brother, Austin, a freshman walk-on, shows a similar understanding of the game in the team’s “Sunday Night Football” scrimmages for younger players, important for players not blessed with size. Junior leads the crew at 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds. His dad was listed at 5-9, 180 pounds when he played, and Austin is 5-7 and 180.

Carter Coughlin said Winfield called his shot before his interception return for a touchdown against Rutgers on Oct. 19. The next week against Maryland, Antoine told Austin on the sideline he would get another pick-six before “settling” for an interception and 30-yard return.

Some observers think Winfield’s play at free safety includes the latitude to freelance. Not so. He has strict assignments but admits he will sometimes slow play coverage in order to bait a quarterback into a bad pass. Quarterback Tanner Morgan has fallen victim to this in practice.

Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said a program theme is, “Anticipate, don’t assume.” Film study helps sets this up.

“It can give you anticipation pre-snap, what a play is going to be,” Rossi said. “Even post-snap, when you see a stem or see a demeanor of someone, it can allow you to anticipate. I think he’s really come into his own with that.”

On Friday nights, the Gophers’ coaching staff gives players paper tests on the game plan. Winfield, an Academic All-America, treats it like a sacred document.

“He is carrying that like it’s his own personal wallet,” Harasymiak said. “I see him on Saturdays and he’s looking at it. … He has it in his hand at all times in the hotel. It’s pretty impressive. It makes me smile.”

Winfield’s second interception against Penn State was a byproduct of preparation and anticipation. When the Nittany Lions enter the red zone, the Gophers learned, they often threw the slot fade to star receiver K.J. Hamler.

“We talked about leaning that way, and it was just that preparation (plus) his instincts; that’s what happened when you combine that,” Harasymiak said.

When Gophers fans stormed the field at TCF Bank Stadium after that win, Winfield Sr. joined that sea of people, beaming over the accomplishments of his son and this Minnesota team.

“I couldn’t find him, though, but he said he was out there,” Winfield Jr. said. “It was just real cool.”

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press contributed to this story.