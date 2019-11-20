He notified his players via a text message that he was told Wednesday morning that "I am no longer the head football Coach at NSU," per the message that was shared with the American News.

When reached for comment, Dosch, through a text message, thanked the Aberdeen community.

"I am proud of the amazing strides NSU football has made since my arrival in December 2009, both on the field and in the classroom," Dosch said.

Dosch was the head football coach at Jamestown College from 2004 to 2007 before becoming an assistant coach at Southern Illinois.

Northern completed the season with a 6-5 record Saturday, losing to the University of Minnesota-Duluth. In 10 years, Dosch compiled a 53-57 record.

Northern State athletic director Josh Moon said in a release: "Progress has been achieved in many areas, but, unfortunately, that progress has not been realized on the field of play."

Dosch made $93,766 a year coaching the Wolves, per state records.