EAGAN, Minn. — It seems like a matter of when, not if, Kevin Stefanski is going to leave the Vikings for good.

After serving as a loyal Vikings soldier for more than a decade, Stefanski replaced John DeFilippo as offensive coordinator late last season and was nearly hired away by the Cleveland Browns a couple of months later.

In a league that has shifted toward finding the next big thing — let’s call it the Sean McVay Effect — Stefanski, 37, might be courted by a handful of teams after the season.

While it remains to be seen if the Vikings can keep him around, general manager Rick Spielman lauded Stefanski’s growth as an offensive mind, and offensive advisor Gary Kubiak talked openly about how he thinks Stefanski has “a brilliant future” in the NFL.

“I know (the Browns) were very interested in him last year, and he was in serious consideration for that job,” Spielman said. “He’s getting recognized around the league for what type of coach he is.”

As for whether teams think Stefanski could be a head coach as early as next season, that will likely depend on how the Vikings perform down the stretch this season.

In his first opportunity calling the shots, Stefanski has helped the Vikings (8-3) develop into a balanced offense, capable of airing it out with quarterback Kirk Cousins and just as easily ramming it down an opponent’s throat with running back Dalvin Cook.

“He’s been exceptional,” Kubiak said. “It’s a great opportunity for him this season to do it on a full-time basis. He’s doing a great job with it.”

It’s helped that Stefanski has coached pretty much every position group on the offensive side of the ball during his time in the Twin Cities. He was the tight ends coach from 2014-15, the running backs coach in 2016 and the quarterbacks coach before getting his shot as offensive coordinator.

“He’s done so many different jobs as far as coaching different positions and learned from a lot of great offensive coordinators he’s worked underneath,” Spielman said. “I’m sure if we continue to have success, that he will get an opportunity someday down the road.”

It also has helped that Stefanski has been able to lean on Kubiak this season. They have worked hand-in-hand on the offensive side of the ball, bouncing ideas off each other for the greater good.

It’s a relationship Stefanski openly campaigned for last offseason, the “first person to raising his hand” when the idea hiring Kubiak came up.

“He has no ego whatsoever,” Spielman said. “He just wants to continue to learn and grow.”

That’s exactly what Stefanski has done this season.

“He’s able to be demanding and still stay very composed,” Kubiak said. “Those are two things that I look for in young coaches, and those are two things that Kevin does extremely well.”

How soon will his opportunity as a head coach come?

“I don’t know,” Kubiak said. “I’m sure they don’t want to lose him around here.”

As for Kubiak, who won a Super Bowl as a head coach with the Denver Broncos after the 2015 season, he has no interest in becoming a head coach again. He’s content in the background while guys like Stefanski continue to rise.

“This has not given me the itch,” Kubiak said. “I’m doing just fine. I’m enjoying what I’m doing. I had my chance to be the head coach and I really enjoyed it. That’s just not for me anymore.”