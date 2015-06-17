BURNSVILLE -- The Bemidji State football team was well represented with the release of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Conference teams on Wednesday.

Eight Beavers made the North Division All-Conference First Team, three made the All-Conference Second Team and four made the All-Conference Honorable Mention Team.

The selections marked the fifth straight season with at least 14 members on the all-conference teams for BSU, including at least six first-team members.

Offensive linemen Hank Bellefy, Nick Niemi and Joe Woods were selected to the first team offense alongside running back Jalen Frye and wide receiver Malik Williams. Defensively, linebacker Gabe Ames, defensive back Michael Junker and defensive lineman Alex Hoffman made the first team.

Wideout Brendan Beaulieu grabbed a spot on the All-Conference Second Team Offense, while defensive back Gunnar Feldhege and linebacker Yaquub Mohamed joined him on the second team defense.

Bemidji State’s four honorable mention selections were wide receiver Jacob Anderson, tight end Matt Gross, offensive lineman Ryan Fuller and defensive lineman Joshua Wleh.

Ames, Bellefy, Gross, Hoffman and Junker have all earned selections to an All-NSIC team in previous seasons, as well.

Minnesota State claimed half of the player of the year awards. Running back Nate Gunn was named Offensive Player of the Year, defensive back Jack Leius was named Defensive Newcomer of the Year, and Jim Glogowski was named Assistant Coach of the Year. Elsewhere, Concordia-St. Paul lineman Chris Garrett was named Defensive Player of the Year, Minot State running back Ali Mohamed was named Offensive Newcomer of the Year, and Augustana’s Jerry Olszewski was named the Coach of the Year.

The Beavers finished the season with an 8-3 record. The 2019 senior class ended as the program’s winning class with 32 wins since 2016.