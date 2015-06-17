FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots announced Tuesday that they have placed wide receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve, ending his rookie season.

The former Bemidji State football standout appeared in eight games for the 9-1 Patriots, all during their 8-0 start to the season. Olszewski mostly appeared on special teams, returning 20 punts for 179 yards, both of which rank fifth in the NFL through Week 11. He also caught two Tom Brady passes for 34 yards against the New York Giants on Oct. 10.

“Gunner earned his way onto the team,” New England head coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday. “We’d love to have him on our roster and use him in that (punt returner) role, it’s just unfortunate at this point. ... He’s a tough kid, has fought through stuff all year.”

Olszewski missed the Patriots’ two most recent games, at Baltimore and at Philadelphia, due to nagging ankle and hamstring injuries. Newcomer Mohamed Sanu assumed punt return duties in Olszewski’s absence, and 2019 first-round draft pick N’Keal Harry also joined the receiver corps against the Eagles after starting the season on injured reserve.

Olszewski’s move to IR came as a corresponding move to New England activating offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn to the 53-man roster on Tuesday. Wynn was placed on injured reserve Sept. 17.

Olszewski tiptoed roster cuts all throughout training camp, preseason and the regular season to become the third former Beaver to reach the NFL. Tight end Brian Leonhardt played 12 games for the 2014 Oakland Raiders and four games for the 2015 San Francisco 49ers, and running back Al Wolden played three games for the 1987 Chicago Bears.