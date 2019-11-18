Viking general manager Rick Spielman loves to talk about how the front office does its due diligence when scouting potential addition to the team. Apparently that extends to Colin Kaepernick.

While there’s virtually no chance Kaepernick will be playing in the Twin Cities anytime soon, Spielman confirmed Tuesday that the Vikings were among the teams who traveled to Atlanta to see the ostracized former Super Bowl quarterback in a workout set up by the NFL.

“We were one of the teams that were down there for the workout,” Spielman said. “We just treated it like any other workout. We cover hundreds of workouts all year, from colleges to the pro days we bring in here, and it was just another opportunity for us to cover another workout.”

But it seems the Vikings never saw Kaepernick actually work out.

Kaepernick, 32, moved the workout from the Falcons’ facility after a disagreement over a liability waiver and media availability — among other factors — and it doesn’t appear the Vikings made the one-hour drive to Charles Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia.

Asked point-blank whether the Vikings went to the new location, Spielman responded, “I’m not going to get into any details on anything.”

According to multiple reports, seven teams were at the workout: Detroit, Kansas City, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco, Tennessee, Washington and the New York Jets.

As for the workout itself, Kaepernick impressed with his accuracy, according to ESPN, completing 53 of 60 in a 40-minute workout.

Besides leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012, Kaepernick is best known for protesting police brutality and social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem. He has been out of the NFL since 2016.

Extension for Cook

To say Dalvin Cook has exceeded expectations for a player selected in the second round would be putting it lightly. He’s currently second in the NFL with 1,017 rushing yards, trailing only Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey.

Asked when the Vikings knew they had something special with Cook, Spielman thought back to the preseason.

“Did he have a touch in the preseason?” Spielman asked, knowing that Cook, in fact, took a carry 85 yards to pay dirt during a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. “That was a pretty good sign.”

Spielman added that Cook does something every week to reinforce the fact that he’s a generational talent akin to former Vikings star Adrian Peterson, who led the NFL in rushing three times in Minnesota.

Does that mean the Vikings are going to shell out with Cook eligible for an extension this offseason?

“I think that’s a great offseason question,” Spielman said. “Could you put that one in your back pocket?”

Diggs Drama

After skipping practice once this season following a loss to the Chicago Bears, a frustrated Stefon Diggs fanned the flames by failing to deny rumors that he might want to be traded.

“I feel like there’s truth to all rumors,” Diggs said at the time. “I won’t be saying nothing on it. I won’t be speaking on it at all. But there is truth to all rumors, I guess.”

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that the Vikings fined Diggs more than $200,000 for unexcused absences. Since then Diggs has erupted with 33 catches for 670 yards, helping the Vikings survive a prolonged absence by Adam Thielen, still out with hamstring injury.

Did the Vikings ever think about trading Diggs a couple of months ago?

“He’s a phenomenal playmaker for us,” Spielman said. “He’s an extremely talented kid and the thing that makes him great is he’s so driven to win and plays with such a chip on his shoulder. I’ll just say everything was handled internally and leave it at that.”