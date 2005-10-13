BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State running back Jalen Frye was named Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

The sophomore’s 316 rushing yards nearly broke the school record in Saturday’s 66-30 win over Minot State, finishing just three yards shy of a program record. Frye also scored two touchdowns of 68 and 47 yards, and had 28 carries, averaging 11.3 yards per attempt.

The Mahtomedi native posted the most rushing yards and all-purpose yards throughout the NSIC. The award is the first in Frye’s career, which he shares with Minnesota Duluth quarterback John Larson.

Frye is the first Beaver to be named an NSIC player of the week this season and is the first offensive player to do so since Jordan Hein in 2016.

Bemidji State finished the season at 8-3 overall and 6-1 in the NSIC North Division.