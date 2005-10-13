A number of local high school football players picked up postseason honors Monday.

Bemidji was well represented when the North Central Red Subdistrict announced its award winners.

Junior linebacker Colton Hinrichs was named Defensive Player of the Year, senior Chase Smith earned Most Valuable Defensive Lineman honors and Troy Hendricks took home Coach of the Year.

Nine Lumberjacks were selected All-District, including Hinrichs and Smith. Also earning the honor were senior linebackers Reid Colley, Justin Nelson and Ryan Yang; senior defensive lineman Javian Boykin; senior offensive lineman Noah Klinke; junior defensive lineman Isaiah Rintala; and junior quarterback Brett Tharaldson.

Six Bemidji players earned All-District Honorable Mention: junior wide receivers Matt Arel and Isaiah Biehn; senior offensive lineman Tom Naig; senior wide receiver Colten Jensen; junior kicker Grant DeClusin; and junior running back Will Falldorf.

The Northwest Football District also also announced its All-District team.

Representing Bagley were senior quarterback/cornerback Justus Brtek, senior fullback/linebacker Jaden Sunderland and junior running back/linebacker Alex Rolfson. Red Lake landed two players on the team, senior offensive tackle Dallas Donnell and freshman quarterback/safety Cade Beaulieu. Freshman linebacker TrayVaughn Lee from Cass Lake-Bena made the team.

Three Bagley players were named honorable mention selections: seniors Tristan McCoy and Samuel Scherzer, and junior Jaxsyn Lewis. Red Lake also had three honorable mentions: seniors Reese Prentice and Tyrone Schoenborn, and junior Aarron Chaboyea.

Red Lake’s Donnell and Beaulieu were also named All-Section 8A, as was Cass Lake-Bena junior running back/linebacker Jauquin Sargent.