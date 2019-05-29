BEMIDJI -- Troy Hendricks is stepping down as Bemidji High School head football coach after 18 seasons in charge of the program, the longtime coach announced Monday.

“I am grateful for the years I have been able to serve as Head football coach for my alma mater,” Hendricks said in a statement. “I am stepping away, as it is time for me to move into another chapter in my life. The program is in great shape. We have wonderful kids and a very committed staff.”

The head coaching position will be posted in early 2020.

Hendricks, a 1982 BHS graduate, led the Lumberjacks to seven section titles over two tenures as head coach. He first guided the program from 1995 to 2001 and then returned as coach in 2009.

He finishes with a career record of 113-77.

Hendricks also serves as Bemidji High School activities director.

He first became AD in 1999 before resigning in 2003 to enter private business. He again took up the mantle as AD beginning in 2010. His departure as football coach in 2001 stemmed from the administration's desire to separate the two positions.

The Lumberjacks have appeared in seven state tournaments (2000, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2018) during Hendrick’s time as coach.

Bemidji progressed as far as the state championship game in 2011, a 17-10 loss to Rocori at the Metrodome. The Lumberjacks finished as state semifinalists in 2012 and 2018.