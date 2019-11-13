LOS ANGELES -- Todd Gurley matched a season high with 97 yards rushing and scored a touchdown, Malcom Brown added a score, and the Los Angeles Rams returned home to earn a 17-7 victory Sunday, Nov. 17, in a defensive tussle against the Chicago Bears.

The elite Rams defense, behind tackle Aaron Donald, held the Bears scoreless in the first half and kept Chicago to 193 yards passing and 74 yards rushing. The Bears missed field goals on two of their first three possessions.

Jared Goff passed for 173 yards, but it was enough for the Rams (6-4) to win for the third time in their past four games following a three-game losing streak.

Mitchell Trubisky passed for 190 yards as the Bears (4-6) lost for the fifth time in their past six games. Chase Daniel took over at quarterback for the Bears with just over three minutes remaining, moving the team just 6 yards on its final possession. The Bears later announced that Trubisky had a hip injury.

Playing in their first game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum since Oct. 13, the Rams showed flashes of a revived running game behind a makeshift offensive line that included rookies David Edwards and Bobby Evans. The Rams were missing three starters on the line because of injuries.

Scoring chances still were hard to come by as the Rams took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter on a 38-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein.

Los Angeles finally ended a touchdown-scoring drought in the second quarter when Gurley reached the end zone on a 1-yard run after a 50-yard pass from Goff to Cooper Kupp that took the ball to the 1-yard line. The Rams had gone 23 consecutive possessions without a TD.

Behind their own dominating defense, the Bears finally reached the end zone midway through the third quarter when Trubisky hit Tarik Cohen on a 14-yard scoring strike to cut their deficit to 10-7.

The Rams held on despite gaining just one first down in their first five possessions of the second half and having a 51-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter wiped out because of a penalty for an improper formation.

The Rams put the game away when Brown scored on a 5-yard run with 3:35 remaining to cap a 76-yard drive.