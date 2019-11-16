The Minnesota Vikings played one of its worst halves of football this season Sunday, Nov. 17. The offense punted the ball five times and fumbled it away to the Denver Broncos twice en route to a 20-0 halftime deficit.

But whatever head coach Mike Zimmer told his team in the locker room worked. Minnesota scored touchdowns on its first four drives after the break, and the defense locked down quarterback Brandon Allen and the Denver offense to finish off an improbable 27-23 win at U.S. Bank Stadium.

After a first half of mostly checking down the ball to his backs and tight ends, Kirk Cousins found success with a more aggressive approach. Touchdown strikes to Irv Smith Jr., Stefon Diggs and Kyle Rudolph were part of his 261 second-half yards. He completed 29 of 35 attempts for 319 yards.

Denver drove down the field late in the fourth quarter, advancing to the Minnesota 4 yard line. But strong coverage by a Minnesota secondary that was leaky early in the game denied Denver's own attempted comback.