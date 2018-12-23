MINOT, N.D. -- The Bemidji State football team shattered the program single-game yardage record Saturday afternoon in a 66-30 win at Minot State.

The Beavers racked up 758 total yards, breaking the old record by exactly 100 in an explosive game for the offense. The previous mark was set in 2004 against Chadron State, which was remarkably a 50-43 loss.

Running back Jalen Frye compiled 316 yards on the ground, including 208 in the first half alone, to come within three yards of breaking the program single-game rushing record. The sophomore scored two touchdowns on 28 carries as he finishes the season with 524 yards over the final two games.

Frye ends the year with 1,337 rushing yards, the fifth-most in a season by a Beaver in school history. Only two seasons into his collegiate career, Frye is already among the top 10 rushers in program history with 1,942 career yards, the 10th most by a Beaver.

Bemidji State finished with 433 total rushing yards to go along with quarterback Emmett Enright’s 325 passing yards. The redshirt junior threw five touchdowns while completing 14 of 29 passes.

Sophomore wideout Brendan Beaulieu posted a team-high 123 receiving yards on three catches with one score, while senior receiver Jacob Anderson notched two touchdowns on four receptions for 66 yards.

MSU (3-8, 2-5 NSIC North) got off to a 13-0 start after a 1-yard touchdown pass and a blocked punt recovered for a touchdown. BSU responded with a 28-yard touchdown reception by Malik Williams and a 68-yard dash to the house by Frye to hand the visiting Beavers a 14-13 lead.

The lead changed hands four more times by the end of the half, with Anderson snagging an 11-yard touchdown reception in the final minute to send BSU to the half up 28-27.

Bemidji State led for good from that point on, outscoring Minot State 38-3 in the second half to claim the team’s 17th straight victory in the Beaver Bash.

The “Gang Green” defense forced three turnovers in the final 30 minutes, including a 59-yard interception return for a touchdown by senior defensive back Michael Junker. Junker tallied two interceptions for the game to end the year with an NSIC-leading eight, tying Rich Schwartz for the most in a single season by a Beaver. Junker’s 17 career picks are the second most in school history.

Senior defensive lineman Alex Hoffman led with 11 tackles.

Saturday’s win was the 32nd for this year’s senior class, the most in a four-season span in program history.

Bemidji State concludes the season with an overall record of 8-3 and a 6-1 mark within the NSIC North Division, finishing only one game back of Minnesota Duluth (8-3, 7-0 NSIC North) for the division title.





Bemidji State 66, Minot State 30

BSU 14 14 17 21 -- 66

MSU 20 7 0 3 -- 30

First Quarter

MSU-12:00, Torgerson 1-yd TD pass from Bolinske (Moreno kick).

MSU-10:22, Carignan 0-yd blocked punt return TD (Moreno kick failed).

BSU-7:34, Williams 28-yd TD pass from Enright (Hoffer kick).

BSU-5:32, Frye 68-yd TD run (Hoffer kick).

MSU-1:58, Bolinske 8-yd TD run (Moreno kick).

Second Quarter

BSU-8:01, Steffan 6-yd TD pass from Enright (Hoffer kick).

MSU-1:14, Mohamed 3-yd TD run (Moreno kick).

BSU-0:23, Anderson 11-yd TD pass from Enright (Hoffer kick).

Third Quarter

BSU-12:06, Frye 47-yd TD run (Hoffer kick).

BSU-8:01, Hoffer 19-yd field goal.

BSU-5:21, Anderson 15-yd TD pass from Enright (Hoffer kick).

Fourth Quarter

MSU-11:27, Moreno 46-yd field goal.

BSU-11:10, Beaulieu 74-yd TD pass from Enright (Hoffer kick).

BSU-4:31, Junker 59-yard interception return TD (Hoffer kick).

BSU-3:12, Gross 5-yd TD run (Hoffer kick).