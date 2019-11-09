ARLINGTON, Texas — Say what you will about Kirk Cousins’ inability to win big games on a national stage, but he got one Sunday night, Nov. 10.

The Vikings quarterback had a stellar showing in a 28-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in a nationally televised, prime-time game at AT&T Stadium.

It was easily the biggest win of the season for Minnesota (7-3), and followed road losses this season at Green Bay, Chicago (when the Bears were still good) and Kansas City.

Cousins, in the second year of a three-year, $84 million contract, has had his share of struggles in prime-time games, entering Sunday 1-7 in such games against winning teams.

“I think I’ve played well in prime time,” Cousins said. “Have we won them all? No. But to get this one was a great step in the right direction. Hopefully, we can get a few more here. We need to get a few more before the season ends.”

Cousins completed 23 of 32 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, bouncing back from the previous week’s loss at Kansas City, where he completed 19 of 38 passes in the 26-23 loss to the Chiefs, That marked just the third time in 82 career starts that Cousins had not completed more than 50 percent of his passes.

“I thought he played great,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “I thought he put the ball in the right place. He made some really good throws.”

Cousins took to the air early, completing 8 of 10 passes for 99 yards in the first quarter as Minnesota took a 14-0 lead. He threw a pair of 1-yard touchdown passes in the quarter to tight end Kyle Rudolph.

As the game went on, the Vikings turned more to the run game. They finished with 153 yards rushing, 97 of it coming from Dalvin Cook.

The Vikings didn’t seal the win until Jayron Kearse intercepted Dak Prescott’s Hail Mary pass to the end zone on the final play of the game. On the Cowboys’ previous series, linebacker Eric Kendricks knocked away a fourth-down pass in the red zone.

“It was just a total team win,” Cousins said. “We ran the football well, we didn’t have any turnovers, we had decent red-zone success, decent third-down success (8 of 14). Obviously, the defense came up big at the end.”

Cousins kept his cool after the Cowboys (5-4) came back to take a 21-20 lead in the third quarter. He led the Vikings on a 65-yard drive that culminated in a 2-yard Cook touchdown run on fourth down with two seconds left in the quarter for a 28-21 lead.

Cousins only threw two passes on the drive, completing both for a combined 17 yards. But he also threw a 2-point conversion pass to Rudolph after Cook’s score that proved to be pivotal.

“It was big,” Rudolph said. “At that point in the game, to go up by a whole touchdown (was) huge.”

With receiver Adam Thielen out with a hamstring injury, Cousins spread the ball around to seven different players, the bulk of them to non-wide receivers. Cook had seven catches for 86 yards, tight end Irv Smith Jr. five for 34 yards and Rudoph four for 14 yards.

Wide receivers combined for just six of Cousins’ 23 completions. Stefon Diggs had three for 49 yards.

“Without Adam, we have to kind of reinvent ourselves and find some ways to get other people involved,” Cousins said.

One could say Cousins has reinvented himself since the end of September, a month that saw him struggle in losses of 21-16 at Green Bay and 16-6 at Chicago. He was NFC Offensive Player of the Month in October, when the Vikings went 4-0.

The loss at Kansas City was a bit of a step back, but Cousins reasserted himself at Dallas.

“I’m proud of the way we played, the way we fought,” he said. “This was a big win.”

There will be opportunities for more. After the Vikings play host to lowly Denver (3-6) on Sunday, followed by a bye week, they play at Seattle (7-2) on Dec. 2 on Monday Night Football, then host Green Bay (8-2) in another Monday night game on Dec. 23 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

That one could decide the NFC North title.