ARLINGTON, Texas – Purple peppered the blue seats throughout AT&T Stadium as Vikings Nation made its presence known Sunday night in the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

It’s become commonplace for foes with rabid fan bases like the Vikings to make their way to the NFL’s largest arena. Once inside, they can’t help but be impressed.

But unlike many of those who visit the house dubbed “Jerry’s World” after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, fans of the Vikings can play the one-up game with U.S. Bank Stadium.

“This is a very impressive structure,” said Kevin Killian, a Charlotte, N.C., native who has traveled to stadiums across the country to watch the Vikings. “I kind of favor the Vikings’ stadium; it’s more impressive when you first walk in. This is more of a domed structure and has a lot of light in it, but Minnesota has a unique look with the Vikings ship outside and all the glass. It just looks classy.”

Though this wasn’t the first road stop for Killian and his wife, Joni, they wanted to see the stadium that introduced the center-hung scoreboard to football.

“This was one of the top ones on our list to come to,” Joni said.

The Miller brothers, Vikings season-ticket holders for 29 years, made the trek to the $1.3 billion monument to Lone Star State excess. As the saying goes, “Everything is bigger in Texas.” That doesn’t necessarily mean better.

Sure, more than 100,000 fans can squeeze into AT&T Stadium – U.S. Bank Stadium tops out at slightly less than 69,000 for football – but there’s a haughty air about the Cowboys’ home, Tim Miller felt.

“This place is obviously gargantuan,” the Eau Claire, Wis., resident said. “You see all the different levels, but there seems to be limited mobility here. What I like about our stadium in Minnesota is you’re much more free to move around and watch from different areas. Here you just have a couple areas where you can walk up to and watch. You can only go so far before you have to go up or down stairs.

“There seems to be a lot of exclusivity here. I have toured this place before and I’ve seen some of the behind-the-scenes stuff and it’s obviously very well done, but it seems like they really cater to a hoity-toity crowd here. There aren’t as many common folk. That’s just my impression.”

Having the retractable roof open, as it was for Sunday night’s nationally televised game, didn’t seem to matter match, even with temperatures in the 70s for a November game.

“It’s a nice touch,” Tim Miller said. “I was surprised to see it open. It’s neat. It’s not like it really makes a difference. It probably cost how many millions? I like our situation with opening doors a little better. You have fresh air going through.”

David Miller of Maple Grove also had nice things to say about AT&T Stadium, but …

“It’s beautiful and it’s huge,” he said. “I like U.S. Bank a lot with the windows and the roof, how the sun comes in when you’re at a game in the afternoon, you really get the feeling that you’re outside.”

U.S. Bank Stadium also cost more than a $1 billion, which is a far cry from dual-purpose buildings such as the Metrodome where the Millers first bought season tickets in the early 1990s.

“I like indoor stadiums, especially in Minnesota,” David said. “You always know you’re not going to get rained on. For Twins games it was kind of a bummer, but I didn’t mind the Dome personally for that reason.

“Stadiums have improved so much. Back when they built the Metrodome and a lot of stadiums like that, they tried to go cheap. They did it strictly to save money. Now it’s the opposite. You can make more money if you spend a lot of money.”