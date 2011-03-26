After faltering previously in games at Green Bay, Chicago and Kansas City, Minnesota defeated Dallas 28-24 on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.

In a duel between star running backs Dalvin Cook of Minnesota and Ezekiel Elliott of Dallas, Cook had by far the better game. Cook had 97 yards to 47 for Elliott and caught seven passes for 86 yards to two for 16 for Elliott.

Cook’s 2-yard run on fourth down with two seconds left in the third quarter gave Minnesota the lead for good at 28-21. The score included Kyle Rudolph catching a two-point conversation pass from Kirk Cousins.

The Cowboys cut the deficit to 28-24 on a 25-yard field goal by Brett Maher with 10 minutes left in the game. Dallas had a chance to win but Dak Prescott misfired on a fourth-and-5 pass to Elliott with 44 seconds left. And Jayron Kearse intercepted a Hail Mary pass from Prescott in the end zone on the final play of the game.

The Vikings (7-3) took a 14-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Rudolph on their first drive and a 1-yard TD pass from Cousins to Rudolph late in the first quarter. On the first one, Rudolph made an impressive juggling catch at the back line of the end zone when it looked as if Cousins might have thrown the ball away.

The Cowboys (5-4) stormed back to tie the score in the second quarter on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to Michael Gallup and a 22-yard TD throw from Prescott to Cobb.

The Vikings took a 17-14 lead on a 26-yard field goal by Dan Bailey on the final play of the first half and went up 20-14 on Bailey’s 27-yard field goal in the third quarter. But Prescott then hit Amari Cooper for a 12-yard touchdown pass for a 21-20 lead.

Just as Rudolph had a spectacular TD grab for the Vikings, Cobb and Cooper also had impressive grabs when it looked like they might go out of bounds.

Cousins competed 23 of 32 passes for 220 yards and is two TDs to Rudolph. Prescott completed 28 of 46 passes for 397 yards and three touchdowns.