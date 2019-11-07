MINNEAPOLIS -- The victory was epic and so was the celebration afterward. University of Minnesota football fans stormed the field at TCF Bank Stadium after the Gophers beat Penn State, covering the green turf in a pulsating maroon blanket and singing the "Minnesota Rouser" loud enough to be heard in Happy Valley.

It was a moment long-suffering Gophers fans had awaited for, oh, about 50 years and it didn't come without the usual dread that consumes Minnesotans. When push comes to shove, historically, they know their team is going to find a way to blow it.

But this time, Minnesota's Jordan Howden intercepted Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford's pass in the end zone with 1:01 left to preserve a 31-26 Gophers victory. A sellout crowd and an entire state of 5.6 million souls with a collective wounded psyche of sports inferiority could exhale and genuflect to the boat-rowing preacher named P.J. Fleck.

“Minnesota Rouser.” Unbelievable moment at University of Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/g79LiYVPAW — Mike McFeely (@McFeely_Inforum) November 9, 2019

"This is what we can become," Fleck said after the game to a room filled with media skeptics the coach sarcastically thanked for their criticism. "I'm sure there's some people on the final drive saying, 'Oh, here we go again.' We have to let go of that. As we keep going into the future, we don't have to keep saying things like that. Does that mean you're going to win them all? No, it doesn't mean that. But they're doing a lot of special things you can keep building on to make the culture strong and your program stronger and make it more of a national brand."

Give the coach his due, whether you like him and his slogan or not. After decades of irrelevance, incompetence, indifference and inferiority, Fleck has the 9-0 Gophers headed for the top 10. They knocked off the No. 4 Nittany Lions after four quarters of spectacular offense and timely heroics on defense.

"A historic win for our program," Fleck said.

He's not wrong, thanks to a near-perfect performance from sophomore quarterback Tanner Morgan (20 of 22 for 339 yards and three touchdowns) and a staggering afternoon from sophomore receiver Rashod Bateman (seven catches, 203 yards, one TD). Minnesota's defense was gasping most of the day, allowing 518 yards, but found ways to make play after play at exactly the right moments.

The Gophers picked off Clifford twice inside Minnesota's 25 and kept the Nittany Lions from scoring a touchdown three times after they'd driven inside the Gophers 5.

For a program that's found a thousand more ways to disappoint than to gratify since the early 1960s, the Gophers will take a win like this however they can get it. They deserved it. The state deserved it. The psychological scars for Minnesotans run so deep that much of the talk leading up to this game was how the Gophers blew a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter to highly-ranked Michigan — in 2003.

That's the burden of history this Gophers team shed.

"That's our goal, is to change the narrative. I think we did that today," Gophers defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. said.

It led to a moment for the ages. When Morgan kneeled to burn the final seconds off the clock, Gophers players ran to the Victory Bell on one end of the field (who knew Minnesota and Penn State had a rivalry trophy?) while students poured out of the stands at the other.

It wasn't long before the turf was covered in maroon, thousands of fans mixed with dozens of players, all in one impromptu mass of college football happiness. It was a scene Minnesota hasn't seen often, on a scale it hasn't seen before.

"This is 100 percent the moment I envisioned. I knew it would happen. That was the reason I wanted to come here, to experience stuff like this at the University of Minnesota," said Carter Coughlin, a senior linebacker from the Twin Cities suburb of Eden Prairie. "The field was wild. I didn't know people were going to storm the field. As soon as I looked up, there was thousands of people on the field. You couldn't even walk through it. People were slapping me, hitting me, all that kind of stuff. It was amazing to see the excitement on everybody's face, how together Minnesota is right now. It's really special."

So special they could hear the chant of "M-I-N-N-E-S-O-T-A" in central Pennsylvania.