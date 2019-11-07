MOORHEAD — The Bemidji State football team reclaimed the Battle Axe trophy with a 28-24 win at Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday afternoon. The Beaver defense held the Dragons scoreless in the second half and thwarted a last-minute drive to preserve the rivalry win.

Wideout Malik Williams snagged six receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in the third quarter. Quarterback Emmett Enright finished 13-for-26 through the air with 169 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jalen Frye returned to the lineup and carved up the opposing defense for 208 yards on 47 carries with one touchdown. The sophomore became the first Beaver to rush for 200 yards in a game since 2013 while also finishing one carry short of the program single-game record set by Eddie Acosta in 2003.

Williams hauled in his first score of the day on the game’s opening drive with a 63-yard reception. Brendan Beaulieu extended the lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter with his 7-yard reception off a jump ball into the end zone.

The Dragons (5-5, 4-2 NSIC North) got on the board with the first of two big yardage touchdowns for receiver Jake Richter, the first going for 71 yards.

Frye answered for the Beavers (7-3, 5-1 NSIC North) with his 18-yard rushing score, only for quarterback Jakup Sinani to again hit Richter on a 51-yard score on the ensuing drive as MSUM scored 17 points in the final 3 minutes, 54 seconds of the second quarter.

Two BSU turnovers — a fumble and an interception — led to a 55-yard rushing score and a 22-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Dragons a 24-21 halftime lead.

The “Gang Green” defense locked down as it pitched a second-half shutout.

Williams was wide open in the end zone on his 16-yard touchdown with 6:33 to play in the third quarter, a play that stood as the game-winner.

MSUM got the ball back with 1:29 to play in the game and drove as far as the BSU 9-yard line. Two incompletions in the final seconds let the Beavers hold on for the win.

In the second half, the BSU defense forced an interception, a fumble and four punts, and special teams blocked a field goal attempt to keep the Dragons off the scoreboard.

Defensive back Michael Junker and linebacker Lukas Ruoss made one interception each. Junker’s six picks lead the NSIC this season and his 15 career interceptions are the second-most in program history, behind only Rich Schwartz’s 20.

Six different Beavers recorded sacks. Linebacker Yaquub Mohamed led the team with 10 tackles.

Bemidji State will close out the regular season next Saturday, Nov. 16, at Minot State.

Bemidji State 28, MSU Moorhead 24

BSU 7 14 7 0 — 28

MSUM 0 24 0 0 — 24

First Quarter

BSU-13:42, Williams 63-yd TD pass from Enright (Hoffer kick).

Second Quarter

BSU-14:15, Beaulieu 7-yd TD pass from Enright (Hoffer kick).

MSUM-10:14, Richter 71-yd TD pass from Sinani (Diaz kick).

BSU-7:09, Frye 18-yd TD run (Hoffer kick).

MSUM-3:54, Richter 51-yd TD pass from Sinani (Diaz kick).

MSUM-2:59 Gray 55-yd TD run (Diaz kick).

MSUM-0:00, Diaz 22-yd field goal.

Third Quarter

BSU-6:33, Williams 16-yd TD pass from Enright (Hoffer kick).

Fourth Quarter

No scoring.