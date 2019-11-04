MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota and football coach P.J. Fleck agreed Tuesday to a seven-year, $33 million contract extension which puts Fleck in the top half of Big Ten head coach salaries.

The contract will pay Fleck $4.6 million in 2020, up from $3.6 this season, and will continue to include $50,000 annual raises from his previous deal. The new contract runs through the 2026 season and is pending approval by the Board of Regents at their December meeting, the university said in a news release.

The contract includes an additional $1.05 million for assistant coaches in February, and an additional $200,000 in 2021, up from the approximately $3 million paid to the university’s 10 on-field assistants this season.

Fleck had a $4 million buyout to leave Minnesota in his previous deal, with the new buyout clause being $10 million in the first year (2020), but it decreases 55% to $4.5 million in Year 2. It’s $3 million in Years 3-4 and $2 million in Years 5-6.

Gophers AD Mark Coyle said contract talks started back in July at Big Ten media days in Chicago, and Fleck had been credibly linked to the job opening Florida State this week.

“It is a tremendous honor to lead this team and represent the University of Minnesota and this great state,” Fleck said in a statement released by the Gophers on Tuesday. “Our family absolutely loves Minnesota, and we are excited to continue to call this state home. We are building a championship culture — one that our fans can be proud of — through the academic, athletic, social and spiritual development of our student athletes. Heather and I are so thankful to our staff, Mark Coyle, President Gabel and the Board of Regents for seeing the vision we have for our football program.”

Fleck, who signed a five-year, $18 million deal in January 2017, received one-year rollover extension in November 2017 and December 2018.