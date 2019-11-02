Moore, starting in place of injured star Patrick Mahomes, led the Kansas City Chiefs to a dramatic 26-23 victory over the Vikings on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Harrison Butker clinched the game with a 44-yard field goal on the final play.

It ended a four-game winning streak for the Vikings (6-3) and came three days after quarterback Kirk Cousins had been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month. In 2009, Moore’s previous start against the Vikings, he led the Carolina Panthers to a 26-7 win over the Vikings and hall of fame quarterback Brett Favre.

Moore, 35, completed 25 of 35 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown, and he had a hand in a number of big plays for the Chiefs (6-3). It was the second straight start for the 12-year veteran in place of Mahomes, last year’s NFL MVP who dislocated his knee Oct. 17 in a game at Denver.

“Matt was just using (his) guys and using years of knowledge of the game, and he played well,” Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes said. “It’s just a heartbreaker. This is a tough one to swallow.”

The Vikings sacked Moore five times, four in the second half. But he never got rattled and won his first game as a starter in three years.

“It’s exciting,” Moore said. “This is an emotional game; the emotions were all over the place.”

It was the second time this season a backup quarterback has the gotten the better of the Vikings’ vaunted defense. In Minnesota’s previous loss, 16-6 at Chicago on Sept. 29, Chase Daniel led the way after replacing an injured Mitch Trubisky on the first possession of the game.

The Bears began that game with six starters out. The Chiefs also were missing six starters, including Pro Bowl tackle Eric Fisher and sack-happy defensive end Frank Clark.

“You’ve got to be on top of your game in the NFL,” Vikings tackle Riley Reiff said. “If you let down a little bit, anybody can beat you.”

The Vikings played most of the game without star receiver Adam Thielen, who had been listed as questionable all week with a hamstring injury. Thielen started but had to leave for good when he reinjured his hamstring in the first quarter.

“It is not ideal, but you look at their sideline and they are missing some people,” Cousins said. “You have to find a way to still get the job done.”

Cousins threw three touchdowns passes, hitting Bisi Johnson from 4 yards in the first quarter to tie the score 7-7, Ameer Abdullah in the second quarter from 16 yards out for a 16-10 lead and Kyle Rudolph from 3 yards with 10:59 left in the game for a 23-20 lead.

But Cousins completed just 19 of 38 passes for 220 yards. He entered the game completing 72.1 percent of his passes.

The Vikings were unable to generate the big plays that Kansas City did. Midway through the first quarter, Moore hit Tyreek Hill, who made a lunging catch and flopped into the end zone for a 40-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Midway through the third quarter, Moore handed off Damien Williams, who rushed 12 times for 125 yards. He went up the middle for 91 yards and a touchdown for a 17-16 Kansas City lead.

In the fourth quarter, Moore hit Hill, who had six catches for 140 yards, on a 41-yard strike to the Minnesota 19. That led to Butker’s 54-yard field goal with 2:30 left that tied the score 23-23.

“Game of big plays,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “They made more than we did, and I thought we fought like crazy. We just did not play well enough to win.”

The Vikings couldn’t get their running game going. Dalvin Cook, the NFL’s leading rusher, was held to 71 yards on 21 carries.

Breakdowns on special teams also hurt the Vikings. After Abdulah’s touchdown, Dan Bailey missed the extra point, keeping Minnesota up 16-10.

With the score tied 23-23, the Vikings got the ball back with 2:30 left at their 25. Three plays resulted in a loss of seven yards, and Britton Colquitt shanked a punt. It went out of bounds after traveling just 27 yards, giving the Chiefs the ball at the Minnesota 45.

Stephen Weatherly sacked Moore on the next play, and he fumbled, but Williams fell on it. Moore then threw passes to tight end Travis Kelce for 17 yards and Hill for 13 to set up the winning field goal.

Defensive end Danielle Hunter said the kick “just grazed my finger,” But it still easily went through, and the Vikings lost again against a backup quarterback.

“(Moore) did what he had to do,” Hunter said. “We made some mistakes, and it obviously cost us. … It’s frustrating because we fought our tails off.”