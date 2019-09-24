The Beavers football team compiled 575 offensive yards -- 435 passing and 140 rushing -- to rout St. Cloud State 38-14 on senior day at Chet Anderson Stadium.

“It finally felt like this was probably the most complete game that we’ve played probably since we had the rash of injuries,” head coach Brent Bolte said. “It took us three or four weeks to find our footing and I thought the offense had their best day against a pretty darn good defense.”

Emmett Enright passed for a whopping 435 yards, the third-most by a Beaver quarterback in a game since 1975. The redshirt junior completed 27 of 36 passes with three touchdowns and one interception.

“It just opened up a whole new world when we can get the offense going like that,” senior offensive lineman Joe Woods said. “I just thought Emmett had ice in his veins and I’m proud as can be of him.”

Brendan Beaulieu came down with 11 receptions and 177 receiving yards, both career highs for the sophomore wideout, along with one touchdown. He also rushed for 14 yards on six carries and attempted one pass.

“Throughout the week we practice everything, so coming in, I knew I could have the potential to have a big game, and I went out there and executed,” Beaulieu said. “Everything fell into place.”

With running back Jalen Frye out due to an injury, freshman Makaio Harn stepped up with a career-high 112 rushing yards on 28 carries. Sophomore Sherrod Kpahn added 39 yards on 11 rushes.

“For as much blitzing that they were doing, we were able to pop some runs in there to get some big plays,” Bolte said. “Hats off to the O-line, but I thought really the young running backs did a nice job.”

For all of the offensive highlights, none would have been possible if not for the play of the offensive line, especially when it came to pass protection.

“We protected pretty good for the most part, I’d like to think,” Woods said. “There were a few a little bit late where the guy got loose, and that just can’t happen. But Emmett, man. He stepped up. Four hundred yards is a great accomplishment for him and I love to see that confidence starting to come out.”

Mason Hoffer put the Beavers (6-3, 4-1 NSIC North) ahead with a 32-yard field goal for the only points of the first quarter.

Harn barrelled ahead on a pair of 4-yard carries to land BSU in the end zone for the first time with 5:09 to go in the first half.

The second missed field goal by the Huskies (3-6, 2-3 NSIC North) was turned around by Bemidji State on a 7-play, 80-yard scoring drive to cap the first half. Malik Williams snagged a 51-yard reception that led to the eventual 18-yard catch in the back of the end zone by Bryce Duffy to send the Beavers to halftime up 17-0.

Harn continued to rack up yardage, opening the second half with a 14-yard rushing score.

SCSU responded with their first score of the game, a 25-yard pass to Anthony Carver from Dwayne Lawhorn. A successful two-point conversion cut the deficit to 24-8.

Enright aired it out on a 53-yard touchdown pass to Dhel Duncan-Busby to give BSU more breathing room. The redshirt-junior quarterback then connected on his third touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter as Beaulieu hauled in a 21-yard reception.

The victory sent the team’s seniors out in style in the year’s final home game.

“It means the world,” Woods said of the win. “Coming out today and then putting a cap on it at Chet Anderson, it’s a blessing that I got to do it for five years and I couldn’t think of a better group of guys to do it with honestly.”

Bemidji State will hit the road for its final two games, the first coming at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Minnesota State Moorhead.

Bemidji State 38, St. Cloud State 14

SCSU 0 0 8 6 -- 14

BSU 3 14 14 7 -- 38

First Quarter

BSU-3:29, Hoffer 32-yard field goal.

Second Quarter

BSU-5:09, Harn 4-yd TD run (Hoffer kick).

BSU-0:47, Duffy 18-yd TD pass from Enright (Hoffer kick).

Third Quarter

BSU-12:46, Harn 14-yd TD run (Hoffer kick).

SCSU-7:49, Carver 25-yd TD pass from Lawhorn (2-pt conv. pass by Shepherd).

BSU-4:03, Duncan-Busby 53-yd TD pass from Enright (Hoffer kick).

Fourth Quarter

BSU-14:54, Beaulieu 21-yd TD pass from Enright (Hoffer kick).

SCSU-13:00, 3-yd Czech TD run (2-pt conv. pass by Czech fails).