EAGAN, Minn. — November has arrived, which means it’s time for the Vikings’ offensive linemen to redecorate.

During the season, the tight-knit group of linemen get into the holiday spirit. In October, they decorate their meeting room at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan with a Halloween theme. In November, there’s a Thanksgiving theme. And in December the focus shifts to Christmas.

“We spend all the time with each other, and it makes it more fun,” tackle Rashod Hill said. “We’ve got great chemistry, and whether it means just hanging out with each other or decorating our room together, we’re a bunch of brothers, and we stick together.”

During October, Hill said there were ghosts, goblins and masks on the walls of the linemen’s meeting room. Veterans supervise the project each month, and the three rookies on the line — center Garrett Bradbury, guard Dru Samia and tackle Oli Udoh — do the leg work.

“We’ll go to a bunch of stores and get stuff and put it up to get into the Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas spirit,” Bradbury said.

The Vikings’ game Sunday in Kansas City will be Bradbury’s ninth start in as many games in his first pro season. He also has been carrying his weight off the field. Bradbury is in charge of providing the lineman’s drink of choice every morning: cold-brew coffee.

This is no run-of-the-mill operation. Bradbury seemingly takes as much pride in coffee preparation as he does getting ready for an upcoming foe.

“You’ve got to soak it for the right amount of time, 12 to 24 hours, hopefully 24 hours,” he explained. “It’s Grady’s Cold Brew. The guys love it. I soak it overnight. I made it (on a recent morning) at 7 a.m. and it will be ready at 7 a.m. (the next day).”

How much is the coffee loved? Quarterback Kirk Cousins looks forward to visiting the offensive line room for a 20-minute protection meeting each Thursday before a Sunday game.

“They let me drink some of their coffee, which is a big deal to be allowed to drink that,” Cousins said. “It’s definitely a sub culture (the line has). They have their jokes, the whole nine yards, the way they initiate the rookies. They have a whole system, and I don’t know all the rules, but I’m just glad to be a part of it from time to time.”

Several linemen called Cousins an honorary member of their group. After all, one of their primary jobs is to protect the quarterback who is in the second year of a three-year, $84 million contract.

They’ve done a good job of that for most of this season. In five of the Vikings’ eight games, Cousins has been sacked once or none.

On the ground, the line has paved the way for Dalvin Cook to lead the NFL in rushing with 823 yards.

That didn’t happen last year. Still, to thank the big guys, Cousins gave each of linemen a Traeger Grill after the season.

When it came time for linemen to help Cousins out last Monday, they didn’t hesitate. Five of them joined him for a Halloween event he put on to help 50 children from People Serving People, a family-focused homeless shelter.

Cousins dressed as Buzz Lightyear. Offensive linemen on hand were tackle Brian O’Neill (dressed as Luigi), guard Pat Elflein (Mario) guard Dakota Dozier (Batman), center Brett Jones (Mr. Incredible) and practice-squad tackle Aviante Collins (Captain America).

O’Neill and Elflein are starters. The other three starters — Bradbury, tackle Riley Reiff and guard Josh Kline — weren’t able to make it the event. But they often get together with their teammates off the field.

“We’re all tight,” O’Neill said. “We’re all super close. When you spend 23 hours a day every day with somebody, you better like each other.”

That’s not always the case on teams.

“It’s more fun when you’re around guys all day that you actually like,” Hill said. “Some teams don’t have guys that you actually like working with.”

The linemen make a point of going to dinner together on the night before a road game. Steak is the usual choice, with Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse being regular stops.

Cousins sometimes joins them and singled out Jones as “a guy who can eat a lot.” Dinner tabs for the 10 offensive linemen on the 53-man roster regularly run more than $1,000.

When in the Twin Cities, Elflein often puts his Traeger Grill to use and cooks wings for the other linemen. He also has them over to watch movies.

“School of Rock is a good one,” Bradbury said. “We’ve seen that multiple times. It’s a classic.”

Dozier said he has gone to movie theaters with other linemen, and sometimes they are recognized.

“You’ve got four large people and sometimes (people ask), ‘What are you doing together?’” Dozier said.

On the field, they are blocking together. Offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski said this week the Vikings are “getting to a place where those five guys up front are playing as one, which is really what you need.”

It apparently helps the entire operation when the linemen are as close as they are.

“Absolutely,” Bradbury said. “The more you can get to know each other and stuff, the better the (line) can be.”