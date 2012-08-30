For the third time in his career, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month.

Cousins led the Vikings to 4-0 record in October, passing for 1,262 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception. His 78.4 completion percentage was the NFL’s best and his 137.1 passer rating was the second-highest passer rating in a single month in NFL history.

The last Vikings player to win the award was Case Keenum in November of 2017. Cousins previously won the award in November 2016 and December 2015.