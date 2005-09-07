EAGAN, Minn. — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid turned to humor Wednesday when asked yet again about the health of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

When asked on a conference call who will be his starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Vikings, Reid said, “Well, we just made a trade.”

Turning serious, Reid said he’s taking it “day by day” on whether Mahomes, the NFL’s 2018 Most Valuable Player, or backup Matt Moore will get the call Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes, who suffered a knee injury Oct. 17 at Denver and sat out last Sunday’s 31-24 loss to Green Bay, practiced Wednesday on a limited basis.

Asked if he would reveal a decision before Sunday, Reid wouldn’t tip his hand. That doesn’t surprise Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who has a feeling Mahomes could play Sunday.

“It’s like a chess match,” Rhodes said. “They’re not going to tell you, ‘Hey, Mahomes is going to play.’ … They know he’s playing but they’re not going to let the media know. So, it’s a chess match, so we’re just going to prepare for both (quarterbacks).”

Moore took over in the first quarter when Mahomes dislocated a knee against the Broncos and completed 10 of 19 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in a 30-6 win. In last Sunday’s loss to the Packers, he completed 24 of 36 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns.

“It’s a challenge, obviously,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said of preparing for two quarterbacks. “I think you’ll have calls based on their offense that you feel good about; then you’re going to have other calls based on that quarterback, other calls based on this quarterback.

“So, you kind of put together your base plan and then you have plans for if (Mahomes) plays and if he doesn’t play.”

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins called Mahomes “special” and said he “does things you can’t teach.” It wouldn’t bother him in the slightest to see Mahomes back Sunday.

“I just want to see players healthy, out on the field,” he said. “You want to play against their best. You don’t necessarily want free passes on anything.”

Cousins said the Chiefs (5-3) are formidable regardless of whether Mahomes returns. Had it not been for a LeSean McCoy lost fumble late in the third quarter that led to a Green Bay touchdown, they might have beaten the NFC North-leading Packers (7-1).

The Vikings (6-2) have won four straight games but none against a team that now has a winning record. The New York Giants are 2-6, Philadelphia is 4-4, Detroit is 3-3-1 and Washington is 1-7.

The Chiefs last season had the AFC’s best record at 12-4 and advanced to the conference championship game, where they lost to Super Bowl champion New England.

“To me, it looks like a big-time game because it’s a road game in the second half of the season against a team that’s probably going to be there at the end to make the playoffs,” Vikings tackle Brian O’Neill said. “Those are the teams you want to beat because that’s the level you want to be at.”

Minnesota wide receiver Stefon Diggs agreed.

“If you want to be a good team, you’ve got to beat a good team,” he said. “That’s what it comes down to at the end of the day. … They definitely are a contender.”

Diggs was a rookie playing in his second NFL game the last time these teams met, a 16-10 Vikings win on Oct. 18, 2015, at TCF Bank Stadium. He had seven catches for 129 yards, his first of 14 career 100-yard games.

On Sunday, Diggs said, he will be “trying to go for another.”

After dropping that 2015 game to fall to 1-5, the Chiefs won their last 10 games that season. Overall, they’re 49-17 since then.

Mahomes has been a difference-maker since the start of last season, when the son of former Twins reliever Pat Mahomes became the Chiefs’ starter in his second year. Reid lauded Mahomes, saying he wanted to go back in against the Broncos after suffering what initially looked to be a serious injury.

“He loves to play, and it shows in the way he plays, and so they were having a hard time holding him back,” Reid said.

And that’s no joke.