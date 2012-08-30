EAGAN, Minn. — The Vikings on Wednesday designated wide receiver Josh Doctson to return from injured reserve and he could play as soon as Nov. 10 at Dallas.

Doctson was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury after Week 1. He told the Pioneer Press last month that the injury was healing well and he expected to be back when first eligible.

That would be the game against the Cowboys since players on injured reserve must miss at least eight weeks. Doctson is from Mansfield, a Dallas suburb.

After three seasons with Washington, Doctson was waived on Aug. 31. He was signed by on Sept. 3. He was inactive in Week 1 and then hurt his hamstring Sept. 11 in practice and was placed on injured reserve.

The Vikings are expected to evaluate Doctson in practice this week and next week to determine when he will be able to return.

It's Bailey, again

For the second time in four weeks, Vikings kicker Dan Bailey has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Bailey received the honor Wednesday for kicking four field goals in last Thursday’s 19-9 win over Washington. He also had won the award after making four field goals Oct. 6 against the New York Giants.

Against the Redskins, Bailey made field goals from 50, 29, 27 and 40 yards in Minnesota’s fourth straight win. He also added an extra point.

Bailey this season has made 12 of 14 field-goal attempts and is 23 of 24 on extra points.