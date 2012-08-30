EAGAN, Minn. — Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday, Oct. 30, he is “very ticked off” about Jayron Kearse’s arrest Sunday for suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of a firearm without a permit.

The safety was charged with five misdemeanors on Tuesday.

“I’m very, very ticked off,” Zimmer told reporters in his first comments about the incident.

According to a statement of probable cause, a Glock semiautomatic handgun loaded with 28 rounds was found in Kearse’s vehicle. Lt. Gordon Shank of the Minnesota State Patrol said Tuesday that a passenger vomiting outside the car was cornerback Mike Hughes.

“Since I’ve been here the last six years, I’ve worked extremely hard to clean up the reputation of this organization, this team off the field,” Zimmer said. “We’ve put in a lot of resources for them to not have these kinds of issues, and for them to do that is really idiotic.”

According to the State Patrol statement, Hughes was one of two passengers in the car, and the loaded gun was on the backseat floorboard near his feet. The passenger, the statement read, was “throwing up outside the vehicle due to his level of intoxication.”

Asked if Kearse will be punished, Zimmer said, “It’s a CBA (collective bargaining agreement) matter and a league matter.”

Also this week, cornerback Holton Hill returned from serving two four-game NFL suspensions for substance-abuse issues. Zimmer was asked Wednesday who a player having violated a substance-abuse rule has let down.

“I feel like he let me down, he let the team down, he let his teammates down, the organization down,” Zimmer said. “Like I said before, I’ve worked really hard to clean this up when I came in here and we’ve put in a lot of things in to help, resources to help all these players, so these kinds of things don’t happen. If they happen, it’s really dumb on their part.”

Asked if he was referring specifically to Hill, Zimmer said, “I’m referring to anybody who gets in trouble.”

Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes, a seven-year veteran, said he told Kearse’s to “just move forward.”

“That’s the only thing you can do,” Rhodes said. “You can’t look in the past. You can’t look at anything. Everyone makes mistakes, minor or big. No matter what it is, everybody makes mistakes in this league, in life period.

“Don’t let it hold you back. And we accept him for what he’s done. Everybody accepts him for what he’s done, the coaches, the team, and that’s all that really matters, and we have trust and we believe that he’s going to move forward and make plays for us on the field.”