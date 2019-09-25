EAGAN, Minn. — When Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Bobby Bell was getting ready to face the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV, he had some extra incentive.

Bell had starred for the University of Minnesota before the Vikings selected him in the second round of the 1963 draft. He said the Vikings wouldn’t offer a guaranteed contract and seemed lukewarm to him, so he signed a guaranteed deal with the Chiefs of the AFL.

Bell was thinking about that as Super Bowl IV got underway on Jan. 11, 1970, in New Orleans.

“I was motivated. It gave me a little edge,” Bell said. “I was saying, ‘Hey, you didn’t want me. I’m going to play against you. Let’s see how this works out.’ ”

It didn’t work out well for the Vikings; a 13-point favorite, they were upset 23-7.

In 12 seasons, Bell made nine Pro Bowls and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983. Now 79, he will be at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday when the Vikings face the Chiefs. He said a number of friends will be coming in from Minnesota, most of them Vikings fans.

“I hope they see a repeat of Super Bowl IV,” Bell said with a laugh.

Bell still gets back to Minnesota regularly. He’s thrilled to see the Golden Gophers are 8-0 and will attend their Nov. 9 game against Penn State. Bell notably returned to the U in 2015 when he earned his degree, making good on a promise he made to his father, who died a decade earlier.

If Bell had his way, he would have stayed in Minnesota for good after winning the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top interior lineman in 1962. He played both offensive tackle and defensive end.

Bell was taken by the Vikings with the No. 16 pick in the second round, and was selected in the seventh round by the Chiefs. Most observers figured he would sign with the Vikings.

“My coach, Murray Warmath, told me to ask the Vikings for a no-cut contract,” Bell said. “If they had given me a guaranteed contract, I think I would have played for the Vikings, but it didn’t seem like they wanted me. And then (Chiefs owner) Lamar Hunt said, ‘What do you want?’ I ended up with a five-year deal.’’

Bell got a guaranteed $150,000 over five years from the Chiefs. The Vikings offered a three-year, $62,000 contract that wasn’t fully guaranteed.

Bell said the Vikings told him that at 220 pounds he was “too light” to play on the line, but that it never got to the point where he found out if they wanted him to gain weight or change positions. When the 1963 season started, the Chiefs made Bell a linebacker.

“I think everybody was surprised when Bobby went to Kansas City,” said defensive end Carl Eller, who was one year behind Bell at Minnesota. “But he made the right decision and was put at the right position, and he had a great career there.”

In 1964, Eller was selected by the Vikings with the No. 6 pick in the first round. He signed and like his former teammate was later inducted into the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

“I think after what happened with Bobby the year before, the Vikings tried a little harder to recruit me, and I probably benefited from that,” said Eller, who attended a 50-year Super Bowl reunion the Vikings held last month.

The Vikings and the Chiefs spent the 1960s putting together dominating defenses. Eller became a member of the famed “Purple People Eaters” line that also would include Alan Page, Jim Marshall and Gary Larsen. Bell eventually was joined by linebacker Willie Lanier and host of other top players.

In 1969, the Vikings went 12-2 and won the NFL championship; the Chiefs went 11-3 and won the AFL title. They met at Tulane Stadium in the final Super Bowl before the NFL-AFL merger.

“I thought we had the best defense in the country and that we would manhandle them,” Bell said. “Some people thought the Minnesota Vikings had the best defense with the ‘Purple People Eaters,’ but they didn’t have the people that we had. We had six guys off our defense who made the Hall of Fame.”

In addition to Bell, later enshrined were Lanier, defensive linemen Buck Buchanan and Curley Culp and defensive backs Johnny Robinson and Emmitt Thomas. The Vikings’ defense boasted three future hall of famers, the others being Page and safety Paul Krause.

The Chiefs took a 16-0 halftime lead behind MVP Len Dawson and ultimately throttled a Vikings team that had been No. 1 in the NFL regular season in scoring (27.1-point average) and in scoring defense (9.5).

“We had told our offense that we didn’t think those guys can score a touchdown against us,” Bell said. “They did end up getting one.”

It was the first of four Super Bowls lost by the Vikings, who have yet to win one. The Chiefs remain stuck at one Super Bowl victory, but that’s enough for Bell.

“I wear my Super Bowl ring all the time,” he said. “People want to see it. But when I go up to Minnesota and wear it, they look down and kind of turn their head away.”