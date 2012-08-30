BEMIDJI -- A season’s worth of work has led up to one game for the Bemidji High School football team.

The Lumberjacks will host Moorhead on Friday for the rights to the Section 8-5A championship, which is an opportunity BHS knows well.

“These kids have been in this situation a year ago,” Bemidji head coach Troy Hendricks said. “In situations like this, you want to make the most of your opportunities instead of being afraid of the opportunity. I don’t think the kids are afraid of this situation. I think they’re going to embrace it and play their best football.”

The Jacks -- defending champions in the section tournament -- reached this year’s title-game stage thanks to a 47-18 win over Brainerd on Saturday. It was a dominant effort that saw BHS regain its edge offensively.

The offense produced 424 yards on the day -- compared to just 189 from the Warriors. Ryan Yang rushed for two scores, and Brett Tharaldson threw touchdown passes to Colten Jensen and Matt Arel while also rushing for one more himself. Will Falldorf and Noah Leffelman had 60- and 51-yard rushes for touchdowns, as well.

“It was really important for our confidence as an offense,” Tharaldson said after the game. “We did well today. I think we’re going to be good going into the section championship.”

Bemidji’s high-octane offense had been slowed in the final two weeks of the regular season, scoring just 16 and six points. The latter showing stuck the Lumberjacks with a 17-6 defeat against Moorhead -- the team’s lone loss of the year.

BHS will have its chance at a rematch against the Spuds on Friday. But it’s much more than just a grudge match.

“When you’re playing for a section title, it doesn’t matter who it is. It’s just a section title game,” Hendricks said. “So I wouldn’t say there’s any revenge whatsoever, other than they’re in the way of us getting a section championship.”

While the game will be no easy assignment -- Bemidji ranks seventh in Class 5A to Moorhead’s 12th -- home-field advantage could benefit the Jacks as the section’s top seed.

“The players really need to be proud of the fact that they earned the home-field advantage,” Hendricks said. “That’s an accomplishment in and of itself, so now we just need to maximize on that opportunity on Friday and play our best football.”

To reach the title game, the third-seeded Spuds (7-3) topped second-seeded Alexandria 56-48 in a semifinal shootout. Quarterback Trey Feeny threw for six touchdowns, four of which went to Blake Walthall and the other two to Brady Walthall.

But an impressive semifinal win of their own has BHS ready for the challenge.

“We go in confident,” Tharaldson said. “We’re going to prepare the best we can, and hopefully we can get it done.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Chet Anderson Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1. And for the following four quarters, Bemidji will do all it can to remain kings of the section.

“These opportunities shouldn’t be taken for granted,” Hendricks said. “They’re once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for these high school boys. Many of them are graduating after this year, and we can’t predict next year. We have to make the most of it. And as the 1 seed, we need to embrace this moment and play Lumberjack football.”