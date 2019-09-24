EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse expressed remorse Monday after being arrested over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of a firearm without a permit.

Kearse, 25, was pulled over early Sunday morning, Oct. 27, in Minneapolis and spent more than eight hours in the Hennepin County Jail. He was released in the afternoon after a $6,000 bond was posted.

“First and foremost, I would like to apologize to the team, to the fans, for actions over this past weekend,” Kearse said. “It’s not a reflection of who I am as a person or what this organization stands for. The team and these fans deserve better. I definitely take this matter seriously and I’m sorry for putting anybody in harm’s way, and I will go through all the necessary steps to improve myself.”

Vikings players had the weekend off following last Thursday’s 19-9 victory over the Washington Redskins at U.S. Bank Stadium. Kearse said players had been warned by coach Mike Zimmer before the weekend about the need to stay out of trouble.

“It’s up to us to listen to that message and take it,” Kearse said.

Vikings Jayron Kearse talking to media about his arrest pic.twitter.com/i4AX8l0OQV — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) October 28, 2019

According to the State Patrol, at about 3:40 a.m., a state trooper saw Kearse, 25, of Fort Myers, Fla., drive his 2014 Mercedes S550 around a barricade closing off a section of Interstate 94 at Cedar Avenue.

According to the police report, the trooper observed signs of alcohol impairment. According to the State Patrol, Kearse had a blood alcohol content of .10, and a loaded firearm was found in his vehicle. He was booked at 5:27 a.m. on suspicion of fourth-degree DWI and carrying a firearm without a permit.

Kearse’s attorney, David Valentini, said Monday that a hearing date has not been set.

“It’s not a reflection of who I am; the people that know me know the type of guy I am,” Kearse said. “I just made a bad decision. … I’m shaken up after something like this comes out and you know it’s not exactly who you are.”

Kearse said he had not spoken to Zimmer as of early afternoon Monday.

“Even after we do talk, that will be handled internally,” Kearse said.

Zimmer has not been available for comment on Kearse, and won’t be until he speaks to the media on Wednesday. The Vikings released a statement Sunday saying, “We are aware of Jayron’s arrest and are gathering additional information at this time.”

Kearse, in his fourth season with the Vikings out of Clemson, has played in all eight games this season, starting two. He is one of Minnesota’s top special-teams players, and was named captain of that unit at the start of the season.

“When that was given to me, it was a lot put on my shoulders, and obviously so far I haven’t handled it well with this decision,” Kearse said. “Having guys just coming into this league and they see me being a captain, so they expect a certain level of things from me, and I didn’t show that.”

Defensive tackle Shamar Stephen, a six-year veteran who has been Kearse’s teammate in three of his four seasons, said he has shown support for the safety.

“I’m just going to support Jayron as my teammate and let everything handle itself,” Stephen said.

Kearse expressed thanks for teammates standing behind him during a difficult period.

“That’s big,” he said. “I know we’ve got a great group of guys in this locker room. Just to have their support and them telling me to keep my head up and knowing they’re behind me.”

Kearse declined to discuss specifics of the case and how he might plead. He said it is out of his hands on how the incident might affect his playing time in Sunday’s game at Kansas City.

“That’s not really my decision,” he said. “That’s the coaches’ decision. And whatever the decision is, I’m going to live with it. I’ve got to suffer the consequences.”

Kearse could be facing an NFL suspension. He said he has not heard from any league officials.