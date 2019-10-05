MINNEAPOLIS — Vikings safety Jayron Kearse was arrested Sunday morning, Oct. 27, in Minneapolis on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of a firearm without a permit.

According to Hennepin County Jail records, Kearse was booked at 5:27 a.m. and then jailed. He posted bail of $6,000 on Sunday afternoon and was released.

According to the state patrol, about 3:40 a.m., a state patrol trooper saw Kearse, 25, of Fort Myers, Fla., drive his 2014 Mercedes S550 around a barricade closing off a section of Interstate 94 at Cedar Avenue.

According to the police report, the trooper observed signs of alcohol impairment. According to state patrol, Kearse had a blood alcohol content of .10 and a loaded firearm was found in his vehicle. He was booked on suspicion of 4th degree DWI and carrying a firearm without a permit.

“We are aware of Jayron’s arrest and are gathering additional information at this time,” the Vikings said in a statement.

The Vikings last played on Thursday, when they defeated Washington 19-9 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Players were then given off until Monday, when they will start preparations for next Sunday’s game at Kansas City.

Kearse’s attorney, David Valentini, said Sunday he expects Kearse to be at the practice facility Monday.

Valentini said a hearing date had not yet been set for Kearse. He declined to discuss any specifics of the case.

Kearse in his fourth Minnesota season. He has played in all eight games this season, starting two.