MINNEAPOLIS -- Rodney Smith became the Minnesota Golden Gophers’ career leader in all-purpose yards during Saturday’s 52-10 win over Maryland at TCF Bank Stadium.

Smith tied Darrell Thompson’s record of 5,109 with an 11-yard run in the third quarter and then passed him with a 1-yard run. The cherry on top is it went for a touchdown.

“It’s exciting,” Smith said. “You come into college with goals — that wasn’t a specific one — but to be at the top. It means a lot to me and I’m thankful.”

Thompson, the Gophers radio color commentator, recorded a message from the booth during the game: “Rodney, congratulations on being the leading receiver and ball carrier in the history of the University of Minnesota football program. You deserve it.”

Smith also passed Thomas Hamner for third place on Minnesota’s all-time rushing yard list on Saturday. Thompson still holds first place on that record at 4,654.

On Saturday, Smith put up his fifth straight 100-yard rushing games and finished with 17 carries for 103 yards and one touchdown.

He has 5,117 all-purpose yards and 3,848 rushing yards, with at least five more games to add to those totals.

Martin out, Sori-Marin in

With Gophers leading tackler Kamal Martin was out injured against Maryland, backup Mariano Sori-Marin filled in and led the defense with eight tackles against Maryland.

While Martin, who has 46 tackles on the season, avoided serious injury after his right knee appeared to buckle in the 42-7 win over Rutgers last week, he didn’t suit up Saturday. Martin will have two weeks of rest with a bye Nov. 2 and a big game between No. 17 Gophers and No. 6 Penn State in Minneapolis on Nov. 9.

Martin had been the Gophers’ defensive MVP this season, but Minnesota was able to stifle the Terrapins regardless. Maryland had 79 total rushing yards, with 33 coming on one carry.

“I thought we had a really buttoned-up plan,” Fleck said. “I thought we did a really good job of swarming to the ball and we were in the right positions.”

Mental health

Saturday was donned the “Mental Health Awareness Game,” an effort by the Gophers program to help erase the stigma of people seeking help.

“Too many times I think in our society we think that young people should grow up how we grew up,” Fleck said. “I just don’t agree with that. I think times change. Change is inevitable. I think that I’m very thankful to work here because our athletic director our president are always behind resources. How can we give them more resources?”

For those seeking resources, check out suicidepreventionlifeline.org or call 800-273-8244.

50th

Fleck won his 50th game as a college coach Saturday: 20-13 at Minnesota and 30-22 at Western Michigan. He is the second youngest active FBS coach to reach that mark behind Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald.

Briefly

The Gophers were also without backup safety and key special teams player, Tyler Nubin. The freshman did not suit up for the game. …. Tight ends Ko Kieft, who missed the Rutgers rout, started against Maryland, but fellow TE Jake Paulson remained out.