ST. PAUL -- Facing a 10-point deficit on the road, the Bemidji State football team mounted a fourth-quarter comeback to force overtime, only to fall 24-23 to Concordia-St. Paul after a failed 2-point conversion Saturday afternoon.

Trailing 17-7, Mason Hoffer booted a 35-yard field goal to narrow the gap to seven points with 9:30 to go in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Emmett Enright and wideout Malik Williams connected for more late-game magic on a 13-yard touchdown reception with 1:51 to play in regulation. The score marked the third time in four games that the duo has synced for a game-winning or tying touchdown in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter.

In overtime, BSU won the coin toss and chose to play defense first. The Golden Bears (5-3, 3-1 NSIC South) scored on the first drive of the extra period on a 1-yard touchdown run Darios Crawley-Reid.

Facing fourth-and-9, Enright hit wide receiver Jacob Anderson in the end zone for a touchdown that made it 24-23. The Beavers (5-3, 3-1 NSIC North) decided to roll the dice and go for the win, but Enright’s 2-point conversion pass was intercepted to end the game.

CSP had taken an early 10-0 lead with a field goal and a 17-yard touchdown pass from Maxon Hutton to Jabril Clewis. Bemidji State answered late in the first quarter when Enright found Williams on a 5-yard touchdown pass for the pair’s first score of the afternoon.

A 37-yard touchdown run by Crawley-Reid gave the Golden Bears a 17-7 halftime lead.

Running back Jalen Frye rushed for his second straight 150-yard game by piling up 151 yards on 46 carries, the most attempts by a Bemidji State back since 2013.

Enright completed 14 of 25 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns, while committing four turnovers with two interceptions and two fumbles. Brendan Beaulieu made four catches for 61 yards to lead BSU receivers.

Linebacker Matt Brennan led the defense with a career-high 11 tackles, followed by linebacker Jaylen Jenkins and Gunnar Feldhege with 10 tackles apiece. The defense forced two turnovers, a Feldhage interception and an Alex Hoffman fumble recovery.

The Beavers will return to Chet Anderson Stadium for their final home game of the season against St. Cloud State on Saturday, Nov. 2. Kickoff on senior day is set for 1 p.m.

Concordia-St. Paul 24, Bemidji State 23 (OT)

BSU 7 0 0 10 6 -- 23

CSP 10 7 0 0 7 -- 24

First Quarter

CSP-11:35, Laudet 47-yd field goal.

CSP-4:29, Clewis 17-yd TD pass from Hutton (Laudet kick).

BSU-2:35, Williams 5-yd TD pass from Enright (Brennan kick).

Second Quarter

CSP-4:14, Crawley-Reid 37-yd run (Laudet kick).

Third Quarter

No scoring.

Fourth Quarter

BSU-9:30, Hoffer 35-yd field goal.

BSU-1:51, Williams 13-yd TD pass from Enright (Hoffer kick).

Overtime

CSP-Crawley-Reid 1-yd TD run (Laudet kick).

BSU-Anderson 24-yd TD pass from Enright (Enright 2-pt conv. pass failed).