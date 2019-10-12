The Lumberjacks left no doubt with a 47-18 semifinal victory over Brainerd at Chet Anderson Stadium, steamrolling their way back into the Section 8-5A final.

“It’s now or never, right?” BHS head coach Troy Hendricks said. “Either you start executing in a championship style, or you’re going to go home. I thought the kids responded real well. It starts with (quarterback) Brett (Tharaldson). He was doing things OK in the first half, and I thought he had a really good second half. You could tell that we roll as he rolls.”

Bemidji regained its edge offensively, eclipsing 40 points for the fourth time this season and dismissing outputs of 17 and six in its past two showings.

“It was really important for our confidence as an offense,” Tharaldson said of the high-scoring performance. “We did well today. I think we’re going to be good going into the section championship.”

The win books a rematch with No. 3 seed Moorhead, who defeated the Jacks 17-6 on Oct. 16 for the team’s only loss this season. The Section 8-5A championship game will start at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, back at Chet Anderson Stadium.

“Win-or-go-home mentality,” Hendricks said. “We have to make sure we utilize four days of practice to the best of our ability, both as coaches and as players. The kids get 24 hours to enjoy this one, and we’ll get back to work.”

Top-seeded BHS (8-1) showed out on both sides of the ball on Saturday. Bemidji needed just three plays for its first touchdown, as Ryan Yang followed a 16-yard rush from Will Falldorf and a 42-yard keeper from Tharaldson with his 1-yard score.

On the first play of the second quarter, Tharaldson hit a wide-open Colten Jensen for a 20-yard touchdown pass. Falldorf produced more fireworks with a 60-yard rush midway through the second for a 20-0 ballgame -- all before the fourth-seeded Warriors (3-7) had picked up a first down.

“Will’s a home-run guy,” Hendricks said of Falldorf, who missed the past three games due to injury. “Every time he touches the ball, if you’re not getting him within the first five yards, you may not get him. It’s nice to have him back. Obviously he’s feeling great to be back.”

Josh McLain gave Brainerd life with a 52-yard pick-six in the final minute of the half. But Gemini Ellis returned the second-half kickoff 84 yards to the 1-yard line, and Yang finished the job for a 27-6 advantage.

Brainerd’s Brandt Patton went untouched on a 4-yard touchdown rush soon after, but Tharaldson then hit Matt Arel in stride with a 45-yard bomb four plays later. Tharaldson powered in a 1-yard rush in the fourth quarter, and Noah Leffelman piled it on with a 51-yard scamper that made for a 47-12 game.

“Our outside runs were really getting it,” Tharaldson said. “And that opened up our inside runs and our pass game, which was getting open, too.”

Tharaldson finished 6-for-10 passing for 97 yards, adding 68 rushing yards on nine attempts. Falldorf had 133 ground yards on 16 carries, while Arel led the receiving corps with 66 yards on three catches. The Lumberjack offense outgained Brainerd 424-189.

And although the Warriors grabbed a late consolation touchdown for the 47-18 final, nothing was standing in the way of Bemidji’s return to the section title game.

“We go in confident,” Tharaldson said. “We’re going to prepare the best we can, and hopefully we can get it done.”

No. 1 Bemidji 47, No 4 Brainerd 18

BRA 0 6 6 6 -- 18

BEM 7 13 13 14 -- 47

First quarter -- BEM TD, Yang 1-yard rush (DeClusin PAT), 7-0 BEM.

Second quarter -- BEM TD, Jensen 20-yard reception from Tharaldson (DeClusin PAT missed), 13-0 BEM; BEM TD, Falldorf 60-yard rush (DeClusin PAT), 20-0 BEM; BRA TD, McLain 52-yard interception return (2-pt. conversion failed), 20-6 BEM.

Third quarter -- BEM TD, Yang 1-yard rush (DeClusin PAT), 27-6 BEM; BRA TD, Patton 4-yard rush (2-pt. conversion failed), 27-12 BEM; BEM TD, Arel 44-yard reception from Tharaldson (DeClusin PAT missed), 33-12 BEM.

Fourth quarter -- BEM TD, Tharaldson 1-yard rush (Wilson PAT), 40-12 BEM; BEM TD, Leffelman 51-yard rush (Wilson PAT), 47-12 BEM; BRA TD, Windorski 1-yard rush (2-pt. conversion failed), 47-18 BEM.