Two weeks ago, the Golden Bears (4-3, 3-1 NSIC South) tied an NCAA Division II record by recording 14 sacks in a 24-17 win over Minnesota State Moorhead. That would have ranked CSP sixth in the NFL in sacks for the entire 2018 season. Junior defensive end Chris Garrett alone came up with five sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss.

“They pressure you hard,” BSU head coach Brent Bolte said of the record-tying performance. “That’s noticeable when you look at it.”

The Beavers (5-2, 3-1 NSIC North) will do everything they can to contain the Concordia front seven at noon Saturday, Oct. 26, in St. Paul as they hope to get back on track after a 27-14 loss to Winona State last week.

Five interceptions, including three in WSU territory, haunted Bemidji State in the defeat as quarterback Emmett Enright completed 27 of 48 passes for 287 yards in his third collegiate start.

“Winona has a really good defense. They got him a couple times on some different pressure looks,” Bolte said. “He missed a couple other ones. That’s the nature of it. But he needs more reps. I think every week he’ll get better. His completion percentage wasn’t bad. He moved the ball and was effective. He just made a couple mistakes that were costly, and you’re going to live with that. You might have a couple interceptions if you’re throwing it 45 or 50 times like we end up having to do. Hopefully we can run the ball and be more efficient not turning the ball over.”

Jalen Frye came out of the wildcat formation to account for both BSU scores in the game as the sophomore rushed for a career-high 179 yards on 30 carries. He’s up to third in the NSIC with 662 yards on the ground.

“It’s a dream,” Frye said. “As a kid, you always want to get back and play quarterback. Just catching the snap is kind of fun, too, but that’s just a little weird thing for me. But it’s fun. You’ve got a good line, so it really works in the schemes and things we do to really get them out of balance.”

Whether it’s Frye or Enright who lines up in the backfield, the offense knows to keep their heads up.

“We’ve got to keep an eye on everybody,” Frye said. “We’ve got to keep Emmett up, keep him safe and just do what we got to do. They’re a good defense, but we’ve played good defenses before.”

Junker climbs to 2nd on BSU interceptions list

Senior defensive back Michael Junker’s two interceptions last week moved him past Gunner Olszewski for second all-time at Bemidji State with 14 career picks. The only Beaver ahead of him is Rich Schwartz (1981-85) and his 20 interceptions.

“It means a lot to me,” Junker said. “It’s just another statistic so it doesn’t mean a whole lot I guess, but it’s pretty cool to have your name up by those other guys like Gunner and Rich Schwartz. It’s quite an honor for me.”

Junker and the BSU defense will likely need to play a lot of run support to contain dual-threat quarterback Maxon Hutton, the Golden Bears’ leader in passing (1,121 yards) and rushing (324 yards).

“It’s always nice to get my nose in the pile every once in a while,” Junker said. “I’ve been playing corner quite a bit and mixing it in with safety here and there, so it’s definitely nice to get a few tackles rather than just some pass breakups.”