BEMIDJI -- Troy Hendricks doesn’t expect the stakes of the Section 8-5A Tournament will be too much for his Bemidji High School football team to handle.

“Any time you have quality experience, you’re not afraid of the moment,” the BHS head coach said. “By and large, I don’t think our kids are afraid of the moment. And playing at home obviously helps.”

The Lumberjacks enter as the top seed for this fall’s 8-5A tourney, which comes with the added perk of hosting throughout sections as the No. 1 seed.

“Playing at home is always comfortable. It relaxes you and allows you to play your best in competitive situations,” Hendricks said. “I think we’re in a good place when it comes to our preparation and being comfortable with Saturday’s game.”

Fresh off a first-round bye, Bemidji will open the section tournament against fourth-seeded Brainerd (3-6) in the semifinals. Game time is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Chet Anderson Stadium. It’s a rematch of the Jacks’ 23-0 home win on Sept. 6, but the blueprint for victory stretches back further than just Week 2.

“We have somewhat of a blueprint, as do they of us from many, many years of coaching (against) each other,” Hendricks said. “I think both staffs would tell you that we feel pretty comfortable about what each is going to do to attack the other.

“The game plan we had (seven) weeks ago was effective. A lot of what we did then, we will utilize. And, of course, we’re always going to add to it as our team has changed and adjusted. We’ve adjusted our offense and defense accordingly, and we’ll continue to do so.”

BHS will also have another weapon returning into the fold, which accounted for three touchdowns during the teams’ first meeting.

Junior running back Will Falldorf will return to game action against Brainerd, according to Hendricks, after missing the past three games due to injury. Falldorf scored 13 touchdowns, including five scores of 50 yards or more, in the first four-plus games of the season.

“Will was given the green light today,” Hendricks said Thursday. “He was in Fargo, got his CAT scan. He’s been practicing, doing everything but contact. Today he’ll get his first contact, and he’ll be able to play on Saturday.”

Falldorf’s return comes in a timely fashion, as Bemidji starts its defense of its section championship from a year ago. It’s a familiar stage for a Lumberjacks team well aware of the implications that the postseason holds.

“Now, the stakes have been raised,” Hendricks said. “If you lose during the regular season, you can adjust, learn from it and move on. If you lose now, you’re turning in your things on Monday.”

BHS finished 7-1 in the regular season, but it culminated in a disappointing 17-6 home loss to Moorhead in the regular season finale. The third-seeded Spuds face second-seeded Alexandria in Saturday’s other semifinal.

But Hendricks believes his team’s response has them ready to rock under do-or-die circumstances.

“It’s been a great week, quite honestly,” he said. “The kids have responded really well. We’ve got good tempo in practice. The attitude is great, and our enthusiasm is at a high level. … We should be extremely well prepared for Saturday’s game.”