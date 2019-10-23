MINNEAPOLIS — To take back the NFC North crown, the Minnesota Vikings need to take advantage of lucky bounces, especially against weaker teams.

Minnesota did just that, capitalizing on one-win Washington's mistakes in a 19-9 win Thursday, Oct. 24.

The Vikings (6-2) took an early lead in the first quarter with a Dan Bailey field goal after defensive end Danielle Hunter strip-sacked Washington quarterback Case Keenum.

Later, safety Anthony Harris intercepted a pass off the hands of Terry McLaurin deep in Minnesota territory. That possession also yielded a Bailey field goal, the final of four makes by the ninth-year kicker.

Dalvin Cook scored the game's only touchdown on a 4-yard run at the end of the first half. Cook became only the fourth Viking to reach 1,000 yards from scrimmage in eight games, and finished with a game-high 166 yards (98 rushing, 73 receiving).

Kirk Cousins, facing the team that drafted him, completed 23 of 26 passes for 285 yards. Stefon Diggs' 143 yards receiving helped establish a new team record of 452 yards receiving in a red-hot three game stretch.

Meanwhile Keenum, back in Minnesota for the first time since the famous Minneapolis Miracle, threw for 130 yards in the first half for Washington. He was ruled out during halftime with a concussion, and first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins threw for 33 yards in relief. Fellow former Viking Adrian Peterson had 76 yards on 14 carries to pace Washington (1-7).

With the win, Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer recorded his 53rd win, third in team history.